Merry Christmas 2022: phrases and quotes for your wishes on WhatsApp

Are you looking for some famous phrase or quote to use for your Merry Christmas 2022 wishes today, Sunday 25 December? This article could be for you. In fact, we have collected some quotes and phrases that can be used for the Christmas holidays. Here they are:

Christmas is not a time or a season, but a state of mind. To love peace and good will, to be abundant in mercy, is to have the true spirit of Christmas. (Calvin Coolidge – Politician)

I wish I could put the spirit of Christmas inside a jar and bring it out month by month, little by little. (Harlan Miller – Writer)

May the joy of Christmas warm your heart and your family. Best wishes!

Merry Christmas! Please eat little.

Your heart is full of wishes and dreams that fill your life and make it special. May the birth of baby Jesus make all your dreams come true. Happy Birthday!

I wish you a fun and surprising Christmas season, one that is impossible to forget.

Over the years, the magic of experiencing Christmas changes its flavor, but it’s nice to know that despite the passing of the years… seeing you again is always a magical gift. Happy Birthday my friend!!!

Christmas is the surprise of a child God, of a poor God, of a weak God, of a God who abandons his greatness to get close to each of us. (Pope francesco)

My idea of ​​Christmas is very simple: to love others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do this? (Bob Hope – Actor)

Still haven’t found the right phrases for your Merry Christmas 2022 wishes? Here are some more:

And so happy Christmas for black and for white. For yellow and red ones let’s stop all the fights. (John Lennon – Singer)

Christmas is the place to keep memories of our innocence. (Joan Mills – Musician)

What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, the value of the present and the hope of the future. It is the sincerest wish that every cup will overflow with rich and everlasting blessings, and that every path will lead to peace. (Agnes Mae Pharo – Writer)

All I want for Christmas is you! (Mariah Carey – Singer)

All the feasts of the Church are beautiful… Easter, yes, it is glorification… but Christmas has a tenderness, a childish sweetness that takes my whole heart. (Father Pio)

I’ve always thought of Christmas as a good time. A kind, charitable, pleasant moment dedicated to forgiveness. The only time I know, in the long year, when men and women seem to freely and consensually open their usually closed hearts. (Charles Dickens – Writer)

The birth of Jesus is upon us, may the light of his birth illuminate your path. Happy Birthday

You know that everyone is nicer at Christmas, so how about you give me a new smartphone as a gift!!! Just kidding, my best gift for this Christmas is to share a few moments with you, since we are farther and farther away for work!!!

May this Christmas overwhelm you in a warm embrace, bringing you lots of joy!!!

We wish you a wonderful Christmas. Best wishes!

Have you found the right phrases for your Merry Christmas 2022 wishes?