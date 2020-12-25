In the era of globalization, no festival is limited to any one country or community. Now, festivals are interpreted with joy. In such a situation, Christmas Day, celebrated on 25 December, is important for everyone. Among the Christmas preparations, the most important is the Christmas tree, which you can make from home, apart from buying from the market. Come, know how to make Christmas tree-

Essential Items to Make Christmas Tree

Green paper or paper.

scissors.

Marker.

cello tape.

Glitter.

Stickers.

Ribbon.

Colored paper.

paint.

light.

Glitter Glue.

Gun glue or glue stick.

Create like this

First cut 2 papers or paper into the shape of a similar tree. After this, add the size of the two chopped trees together, then fold half in the middle. Now draw a tree shape on the paper using a marker. After that, with the help of scissors, cut the shape of that tree. This will give you two identical tree shapes. Now bend both the tree shapes lengthwise and make the leaves with the pointed tip of the tree from the marker and then lightly twist them. After this, put a mark in the middle of the tree and cut a corner from the bottom, then add the cut corner from the bottom to the top of the tree. Now slide the two tree shapes together to join the center. Now put some small pieces of clean tape up and down to hold the tree together. After this, fold the bottom of the tree, making sure that the bottom of the tree remains open, so that the Christmas tree can stand on its own. Now to decorate the prepared Christmas tree, make small holes on it with the help of scissors or hole punch, then with beads, beads, small stars and light colored bells with the help of thread, plastic thread or thin ribbon. Decorate.