Seasonal results, costs, team to be re-founded: the club evaluates every element before making a fundamental decision for the immediate future. The bench is no longer so firm…

“I have a two-year contract and as far as my choice is concerned, there’s no doubt. I can decide for myself but not for the others.” And again: “I feel the confidence, also because at the moment we are second and only Napoli is above us, net of everything. If we then add the gross, the ranking could have been different”. Until the final comment: “My future? It would be cowardly to leave Juventus”. This in three sentences the Allegri-pensiero fra balance sheet of the year – with the repeated reference to the classification position conquered on the field, a refrain constant in every post match – and the vision that embraces his future.

Q&A — Recipients of his messages are not only the press and fans, but above all the Juventus club, which is internally engaged in evaluating the coach’s work during the season. Evaluations still in progress, at least according to the words of John Elkann in the aftermath of the elimination from the Europa League and the bad thud of Empoli, seasoned by an attitude on the pitch and by final comments imbued with surrender rather than black and white pride. “Today I spoke to our coach Allegri. He feels responsible for our history and is determined with our team to face the next two matches to deserve Europe on the pitch”. In short, ball thrown forward and situation still suspended, open to any solution. Pre-tactic to cover decisions already matured? Waiting to see what will be the actual final position in the standings? Suspension of the verdict pending further internal confrontations? According to Calvo, a few days ago, the club would have “unconditional trust” in its coach. Be that as it may, certainly the elements to evaluate the pros and cons of a possible separation from Allegri are all already on the table of the parties involved. See also The players who scored the most goals for the Colombian National Team for the elderly

merry away: why yes — On the one hand, the idea of ​​starting a new cycle – because this is what the revolution will lead to in the event of failure to reach the cups, to date the most likely of future scenarios considering the various swords of Damocles hanging over the black and white head – smiles at the idea to start with a renewed bench, under the banner of a technical break with the past and in search of new enthusiasm. Not only that, the relationship of trust between Allegri and the fans appears a bit worn out, also looking at the growing diffusion of the #AllegriOut on social media, and therefore the new option would bring a healthy breath of fresh air to the environment surrounding the team as well . On the club side, a separation from Allegri would probably leave greater freedom of maneuver in the transfer market, beyond the choice of sporting director. Last note: for the second consecutive year Juve have not won any trophies. And if the judicial proceedings, with the related fallout in terms of ups and downs in penalties, may have conditioned the team’s performance from the end of January onwards, an overall assessment cannot fail to take into account the fact that the thunderous elimination from the Champions League took place well before the penalty, and that when 15 points were automatically deprived of the team, Juve had already accumulated a delay of 10 points from Napoli. See also Pearl of Miranchuk, the purples wake up late: a beautiful Bull takes over Florence

merry away: why not — Then there are the arguments to the contrary, which act as ballast to the hypothesis of a Juve-Allegri separation. And here the first observation can only be of an economic nature, and passes from the contract that binds the coach to Juventus for the next two years and which provides for a salary of 9 million a year, including bonuses, even in the event of exemption. History (as well as the recent public stance) teaches that Allegri is not inclined to give up cachet, but it is not excluded that the club will be able to strike the right chords or propose some alternatives to the coach. Certainly, giving up Allegri for the club would mean losing a figure of great experience and in-depth knowledge of the environment, qualities that allowed him to keep the team together after the first shock penalty, so much so that now, without the penalty, they would be second behind Naples. However, this does not mean that the other set objectives (Coppa Italia and Europa League final) have not been achieved, and the game is now being played on this level too, at least according to Elkann’s words. See also Barca win without dominating and approaches the goal of the season

May 26 – 00:10

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Merry #pros #cons #separation #Juve #evaluates #hypotheses