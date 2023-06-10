Talks between Riad’s emissaries and the Juventus coach have intensified in recent days. And the club already has the names to replace him

In Saudi Arabia they have taken a liking to it and have prepared a monstrous offer to bring Massimiliano Allegri to the championship of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Talks between Riad’s emissaries and the Juventus coach have intensified in recent days. After a crescendo of contacts – and numbers – Max will discover the cards in the next 24-48 hours. While the whole world of football is in Istanbul, where Inter will face Manchester City in the Champions League final tonight, the future of Allegri and Juventus will be decided in Montecarlo. After the initial idea of ​​organizing the summit in London, the appointment has been scheduled between today and tomorrow in the Principality, where the coach of the five consecutive championships is at home. The intermediaries, directors of the mission renamed “Allegri d’Arabia”, will present the Juventus coach directly with the owner of a pharaonic Saudi club willing to cover him with gold in order to convince him to leave Juventus two years before the expiry of the contract (2025). See also Juve, Elkann's conditions for Allegri's confirmation (and the alternatives on the horizon)

Which club? — There is great secrecy about the company. At the moment there are two big players from Saudi Arabia looking for a big player on the bench. One is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, who greeted Rudi Garcia in recent months. And the other is that Al-Hilal who unsuccessfully tempted Lionel Messi with a two-year deal worth 500 million a season. The clues lead right to Al-Hilal, in recent days already in talks with Tite, the former coach of Brazil. Waiting to discover the contours of the proposal – it is rumored that it could be three/four times higher than the current salary of the coach (7 million plus bonuses) – the suggestion is great. Allegri could meet Cristiano Ronaldo again. As an opponent, like at the time of the Champions League matches between Juventus and Real Madrid. Or even as a team, as in the only year they lived together in Turin (2018-19). See also Óscar Cortés: the life story of the figure of Millionaires and the U-20 National Team

Waiting for Juve — Will the Arabs be able to tempt Allegri to the point of convincing him to say goodbye to Juventus two years early? Around Riyadh they don’t go too far, but they are convinced that they have important arguments in hand. Whether it will truly be an unmissable offer for Max will be understood in the next few days. Coaching in Arabia would not be a simple transfer, but a real life change. And already in the past, the Livorno native has given priority to his family, to Italy and to the Bianconeri. But never as in this historical moment can anything happen. Partly for the off-market investments in Arab football and partly for the re-foundation of the Lady and the Allegri-Juve relationship. At the beginning of the week the CEO Maurizio Scanavino publicly confirmed the coach: “Allegri has never been in discussion”. But if it were really the Tuscan who asked for a divorce, the future would change quickly. At that point, the Lady would save more than 40 million gross between Allegri and staff and would start again with a great ex-Juventus player: Tudor or Conte. See also Asensio, Griezmann, Pulisic and ...: Juve thinks about a bang for January

June 10 – 07:53

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Merry #maxi #offer #arrives #Arabia #Summit #Monte #Carlo