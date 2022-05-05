Thanks to’IoTor Internet of Things for non-English speakers, in recent years the home automation it is slowly entering our homes, in an increasingly present but far from invasive way.

In fact, even the less accustomed to technologies begin to experiment with small steps what it means to have at home smart devices always connected, preferably also to ours favorite personal assistants such as Siri, Alexa etc.

In this process of approaching new technologies, companies such as Meross which for some years have been offering many integrated solutions ranging from lights, doorbellsto the detectors And air purifiers; in short, everything that can make domestic life more comfortable.

Among the products in the catalog today we talk about MSL320or the LED light strips equipped with connection Wifi.

Unboxing and content of Meross MSL320

Our light box contains all we need to install the strip: the inevitable instruction manualtwo rolls of 5 meters carefully sealed, the fixing clip (which may not be necessary), the Wi-Fi controller with two connectors and naturally the wall power supply.

The installation of the strip is obviously very simplealready having in mind the use we want to make of it.

Thinking about its location we must keep in mind two important elements: the power cord which is short enough (we are about 20 cm) and the obvious impossibility to arrange the strip at a right angle that is not flat.

Once we have decided on the installation, it will be enough for us cut our strip if necessarybeing careful to leave the metal contacts uncovered, remove the film over the adhesive and make it adhere to the surface by holding down for a few seconds.

It is better for the adhesive to adhere perfectly clean the target surface before proceeding with fixing; in any case we will be able to detach the strip for possible repositioning without too many problems and fear of damaging it.

Companion app

Although we can turn on our lights by pressing the appropriate button on the Wi-Fi remote, to make the most of its potential, the Meross companion app is essential.

Easily traceable on the main stores, it can also be downloaded via QR Code contained in the manual; at the first activation we will be prompted to pair a device resulting in the creation of a dedicated account.

Since this is now an extremely common procedure, in a few seconds we will be ready to add the product in our possession, selecting it from a list and then selecting the Wi-Fi network to pair it with.

By doing so we will have full control of the app, which actually looks a bit more gaunt of the competition: in the home we find the associated devices, then we have the sections forum (essentially empty), store, profile and the only other section useful for managing the strip LED that is to say Smart.

Through the smart section we can in fact create new scenarios or set up routines: scenario creation means the possibility of identifying a very specific circumstance to which the lights will respond according to what was previously programmed.

Depending on the scenario we are going to add, we will be able to decide if the lights are to be switched on or off, what color should they take and what intensity.

By setting a routine instead we can set gods on and off timer or an automatic shutdown after a certain time interval.

From the homeby entering our strips we can manage them in real time choosing any scenarios or by selecting manually brightness And color.

There is nothing else and the options available to us are not even particularly thorough, since the colors of the strip follow those of the combinations RGB and clearly the whole stripe will color the same.

Since, as I said at the beginning, the strip is smart devices for home automation Meross MSL320 is compatible with Smarthings, Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant.

All assistants can be set up from the profile by linking their accounts.

