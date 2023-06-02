Bisoli had equalized Nasti’s goal in the first leg, but in added time the defender condemned Gastaldello’s team to relegation. Then the accidents and the suspension of the match

Surreal final for the Serie B playout. At Rigamonti, the challenge that is worth the season only makes Cosenza rejoice, which is saved in the photo finish with a flick of the head by Meroni. The defender’s goal, in the fifth stoppage time, made it 1-1 against Brescia, who were relegated after a tough match and extra time was just around the corner. Shameful episode in the final, with the referee Massa forced to suspend the match due to the launch of smoke bombs by the Brescia curve, with the invasion of the pitch by some fans and the entry of the forces of order. The triple whistle, without even restarting for the last few minutes, confirms the verdict.

equilibrium — The result of the first leg leads the start of Rigamonti. After the 1-0 defeat at San Vito Marulla, Gastaldello only needs victory. On the other hand, Viali asks his players not to profit from the lead signed by Nasti a week ago. With these assumptions, the match starts slowly and the first thrill is seen only around 20′: Listkowski tries from outside the area, Micai saves and Rodriguez pounces on the rebound, but can’t find the right shot. Gastaldello’s team raises the center of gravity, but without exaggerating. Cosenza holds the field compactly and does not reveal itself, courageously fighting for every ball. In short, anxiety wins in the first 45 minutes. The only replacement on his return is from Cosenza: Viali throws Praszelik into the fray in place of Voca to give fresh energy in the middle of the pitch. Gastaldello studies the game and responds half an hour from the end by fielding Bianchi and van de Looi. The game stagnated in midfield and shots from distance became a solution: the Dutchman understood it immediately and at the first opportunity he hit the crossbar with a nice left footed shot. Brescia raises the pressure and finds the right spark fifteen minutes from the end: Rodriguez slips away on the left and catches Bisoli in the middle of the area. The captain’s coordination is perfect and his right-footed masterpiece brings the playout back into balance. The hosts begin to believe it and the assault starts: 3 minutes from the end, Micai’s intervention is prodigious, keeping Cosenza in the running with a nice reflection on the deviation from Bianchi’s two steps. See also Odriozola would go out on loan to Roma in the winter market

draw and suspension — The match seems headed for extra time, but the season of the two teams is decided in an incredible way in the fifth of added time. The cross brushed by Brescianini finds Meroni’s head: here is the 1-1 goal. It is the point of the match, which makes the Calabrians celebrate and condemns the hosts to C. The game resumes, the last seconds left, but the match is interrupted by the launch of smoke bombs by the Brescia curve. Impossible to continue. The referee Massa calls the teams back to the changing rooms, some fans invade the field and the police force has to enter. A very bad ending to an exciting and hard-fought match. After a long reflection, he doesn’t even return to the field: Massa decides to decree the end of the game without resuming play.

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 23:19)

