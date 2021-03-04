The Resident Evil 8 enemies they are one of the most interesting elements that the game promises and one of the ones that is causing the most sensation among fans. Since the height of Lady Dimitrescu, as well as the zombies or werewolves, was revealed in the last Resident Evil event, much has been speculated about the remaining enemies. It is possible that we can also enjoy bats or crows, as we can see in the transformation of the “daughters” of Lady Dimitrescu. But now insider Dusk Golem has revealed that there may be mermaids in Resident Evil 8; both due to leaks and certain details that may have been overlooked.

Mermaids in Resident Evil 8? New leaks from enemies point to it:

As we already mentioned when talking about the details of the Resident Evil 8 map, there is an area called Moreau’s Reservoir (the Moreau Reservoir). And its logo is that of a mermaid. The map points to four major zones or factions, with Dimitrescu Castle or the Heisenberg Factory being some of them. And the fact that the Moreau area logo is a mermaid may not be a coincidence. According to the well-known insider, a demo has been leaked showing a swamp in which mermaid-like creatures are chasing the protagonist.

Along with them, we can find other enemies such as zombies or “lycans”. We have already seen the latter, because they would be the giants that appeared in the first trailer of the game. The map also points to a possible monster in a lake, perhaps similar to Del Lago in Resident Evil 4, beastmen and horses. The latter are quite likely, because the horse is the Heisemberg Factory logo that we can see on the Resident Evil 8 map.

