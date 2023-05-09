Home page World

A mermaid statue is currently causing a stir in Italy. The statue evokes violent reactions due to its voluptuous curves.

Monopoli in Apulia – Where Monopoli is located, many people should now know more than before. Art students from Italy made sure of that with their statue called “Il mare”. They crafted a mermaid with a substantial chest and butt and placed her in the newly built square dedicated to Nobel laureate neurobiologist Rita Levi-Montalcini. It didn’t take long for people to react to “Il Mare”. Actress Tiziana Schiavarelli is said to have initiated the debate.

Mermaid with voluptuous curves sparks discussion

A friend apparently drew Schiavarelli’s attention to the “monument” and “rightly raised concerns” the actress writes on her Facebook page. The actress quips that the work features “a mermaid with two silicone breasts that would require a surgeon to report, and most importantly, a huge ass that you’ve never seen on a mermaid.” At least for the ones I know.”

The local press took up Schiavarelli’s Facebook post shortly thereafter and addressed the 1.20 meter high statue. The mermaid, with her luscious curves and curves, immediately went viral. A debate ensued on social media with flippant comments “terrible”, “extraordinary”, “I like your ass”, some responded with outrage and said the “statue damages the memory of the prominent neurobiologist”. But there was also encouragement for the art of the students. “I would propose her for mayor.” This user also addressed the topic Twitter on.

Mermaid with luscious curves: There is no perfect woman

Meanwhile, the curvy “Il Mare” sits covered with a green tarpaulin on the coast of the small Italian town of Monopoli in Puglia. Because the square has not yet been officially inaugurated, the reason for their veiling is. The headmaster of the art school, Adolfo Marciano, meanwhile defends his pupils in the Italian local press telebari.it. The work can be seen as a homage to “curvy” women. A sign of “body positivity”. “It’s enough with the models of the perfect woman from advertising.” Another statue of the art students is dedicated to the victims of accidents at work. But these works are hardly spoken of publicly, Marciano criticized.

Similar to the luscious curves of the mermaid in Italy, the trend “swimming topless for women” in the swimming pool is currently a topic of conversation in this country. The Berliners have already given the green light. In Göttingen too, swimmers are now allowed to splash around topless in the water. After all, this also applies to the men in German baths.

