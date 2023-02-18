The scientists of the Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts they analyzed the remains of an old “mermaid mummy” to find out what it really was, and how much truth there was around the rumors that surrounded it.

The “mermaid mummy”, better known as Mummy of Enjuin was found in a box at Enjuin Temple in Asaguchi, Okayama Prefecture, Japan; a note left with the unusual object stated that it was “a mermaid caught in a net off Tosa […] in the Genbun era [1736-1741 d.C.]”, according to the site Unseen Japan.

While it’s obviously not a mermaid, people have wondered for years what it really is.

“We loved it, hoping it would help ease the coronavirus pandemic even if only slightly. I hope the research project can leave (scientific) records for future generations.”

the temple’s head priest told Japanese news outlet The Asahi Shimbun before the mermaid mummy was studied.

What is this mermaid mummy actually?

The team conducted surface observations, X-ray examinations, computed tomography (CT) scans, radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis to objectively and confidently determine what they were observing to unravel the mermaid mummy’s entity.

Describing their findings in a final reportthe team found that it wasat least in part, of animals. The bottom half was a mesh of “dorsal, anal, and pelvic fins, the fin bones that support the fins, and the tail skeleton,” while pufferfish skin was used to cover the arms, shoulders, neck, and legs. cheeks; the scalesaccording to the team, date back to the late 1800s.

The hair, meanwhile, came from a mammal, while animal keratin was used for the nails, which the team discovered after a study with an electron microscope.

Before you get too excited and yell “siren confirmed,” the team figured out that the upper body was made of paper and cloth, as well as a cotton pad and a chalk-like substance. Previous studies have looked at similar animals, including a ‘mermaid’ which turned out to be a fish attached to a wire and wood torso, with human hair for the finishing touch.

Perhaps the most famous mermaid hoax was the “Fijian Mermaid”, showcased by American showman, mayor and prankster PT Barnum, who in his advertising for the exhibit included typical drawings of mermaids, depicted as beautiful half-female creatures. and fish halves, however what actually greeted punters when they arrived was the top half of a monkey, which had been stitched to the bottom half of a fish.

The “mermaid” fish monkey was probably created by a Japanese fisherman as a joke. The fisherman claimed that the mermaid prophesied that barrenness would wipe out the island, and the only cure was to have a picture of the mermaid, which he would gladly give away to people – for a small fee, of course.

