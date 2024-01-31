Star Comics has released all the details on the imminent arrival of the collector's box MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH. The beautiful box set will contain all three volumes of the manga, and it will be possible to purchase it in advance in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next February 6th at the launch price of €35.00.
If, however, we want to purchase the volumes individually we can do so starting from the next one February 13date on which the first volume will be released on introductory price of €9.00.
Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.
MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH: the beloved mermaids sing again to defend the oceans
A new edition, also with an exclusive box, for the mermaid princesses who marked the 2000s
MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH: a title that will undoubtedly make enthusiasts feel an irresistible desire to sing. The mermaid princesses of Pink Hanamori and Michiko Yokote they in fact enjoyed extraordinary popularity in the 2000s and remained imprinted in people's hearts also thanks to the animated series and its iconic soundtrack.
The La Perla public baths, managed by Nikora and Lucia, hide a secret: the two girls are actually mermaids And Lucia, in particular, is the princess of one of the seven kingdoms into which the world's oceans are divided. She is also a teenage mermaid looking for love and he can't forget about Kaito, a child he had saved from a shipwreck years earlier. The oceans, however, are in turmoil and are threatened by the sinister Gakuto and his servants, who try to capture the seven mermaid princesses to conquer the underwater world. Lucia will have to navigate between love and duty and save her beloved sea with her the astonishing power of music and his voice.
MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH is one of most representative shojo series of the 2000sparticularly of the genre maho shojo centered on girls with magical powers who fight against evil. The power of the mermaid princesses is that of music and it is through their prodigious singing who stand against adversaries who threaten their friends and the peace of the underwater kingdoms. Another focus of the work is constituted by love affairs of the protagonists, in search, each in their own way, of a true love that makes the heart beat. Pink Hanamori illustrates the manga with a perfectly representative trait of Japanese manga for girls: expressive, full of energy and irresistibly kawaii.
Over twenty years after the manga's release in Japan, MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH return to a new valuable edition, in three substantial volumesthe first of which will be available in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and in digital format starting from February 13. For the more demanding, it will also be available in preview MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH COMPLETE BOX SETa real treasure chest containing the entire series. The box will be available for purchase in comic shops, bookshops and online stores from February 6. TO this address you can also read the first pages of the manga for free.
MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH COMPLETE BOX SET
Michiko Yokote, Pink Hanamori
12.8×18, paperback, b/w, pp. 384 + 384 + 544, €35.00
Release date: 02/06/2024 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores
ISBN 9788822645524
MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH n. 1(OSHAREn. 1)
Michiko Yokote, Pink Hanamori
12.8×18, paperback, b/w, pp. 384, €9.00
Release date: 02/13/2024 in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and in digital format
ISBN 9788822645500
Browse the preview online
Source: Star Comics
