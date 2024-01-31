Star Comics has released all the details on the imminent arrival of the collector's box MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH. The beautiful box set will contain all three volumes of the manga, and it will be possible to purchase it in advance in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next February 6th at the launch price of €35.00.

If, however, we want to purchase the volumes individually we can do so starting from the next one February 13date on which the first volume will be released on introductory price of €9.00.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Source: Star Comics