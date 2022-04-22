Merly Morello caused a stir on social networks after, in the month of February of this year, several netizens read comments in which the young actress openly revealed her bisexuality. During an interview with The Republicthe influencer made her position known to her detractors and gave some advice to those who fear revealing their sexual orientation.

This Thursday, April 21, Yirko Sivirich presented his new collection “Hanaq Pacha” in Lima, which was a success in New York, United States. Merly Morello, Amy Gutiérrez, Milena Warthon, Francisca Aronsson and more public figures were present at this fashion show that took place at the Lima Art Museum (MALI).

YOU CAN SEE: Merly Morello and Daniela Olaya receive support after criticism for tiktok where they almost kissed

What did Merly Morello say?

The model also revealed that everyone around her is aware of her bisexuality and they have no problem with it. Also, she mentioned that it should not be so important to know their preferences.

“I never understood the relevance of who I can and cannot love. The truth is that I feel at peace with what I feel, with what I am, my mom and my grandmother the same, so I don’t have a problem on that side. People close to me have known it for as long as I can remember, I think, and in networks they really learn to respect and not give so much importance to a topic that is just a taste and purpose, “said Morello.

On the other hand, he advised those who have not revealed their preferences for fear of their environment or society in general: “The most important thing: feel safe. If you don’t feel safe to say it, in the physical sense and you feel that something bad could happen to you, the world is not going to end. As long as you and the person you love know it is more than enough. The important thing is to take care of your integrity and not be afraid either.”

Finally, Merly comments that she wouldn’t have a problem if people talk about her; on the contrary, she considers that she benefits from the advertising part: “If they let me, I would lower my ‘engagement’, so I don’t have any problems; however, relax a bit. That you want to make liver with me is not my fault.

YOU CAN SEE: Merly Morello attacked those who criticized her after leaking a false intimate video

Merly Morello reveals her sexual orientation on social networks

Through her Tiktok account, the young woman uploaded a video in which she showed her reaction to the different comments. In this publication, a follower of hers openly asked her if she was a lesbian, so she Merly clarified the issue and pointed out that she was bisexual.