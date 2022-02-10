the actresses Merly Morello Y Daniela Olaya, remembered for playing ‘Lily’ and ‘Alicia’ in the series Back to the neighborhood, starred in a TikTok video in which they almost kissed. After the dissemination of these images, both began to receive hundreds of criticisms from their detractors.

Upon learning of this event, the followers of the artists did not hesitate to defend them and express their rejection of the homophobic comments that arose against them.

“I don’t know why they complain about the influence of sexuality. We are supposed to be adults and we know what we want, oh no?”, “No one has the right to offend anyone on the subject of their sexuality”, “It doesn’t matter if they are public people, in the end it is their life and they have the right to live it as they want”, “How outraged are they if they make this kind of videos? Everyone is free to make the video they want”, “Don’t pay attention to what people say, we all have the right to upload what we want and whoever doesn’t like it, just keep quiet”, were some messages from support.

YOU CAN SEE: Merly Morello after filtering false intimate video: “It is terrible that they try to sexualize me”

Fans support Merly Morello and Daniela Olaya. Photo: Tiktok capture

Daniela Olaya She also expressed her outrage at the expressions of hate that netizens launched at her and her friend Merly Morello on TikTok. “If the trend is done by a man and a woman, it’s fine, but if it’s done by two girls, is it wrong? That is homophobia,” she sentenced.

Merly Morello confesses that she is bisexual

Through an interview for the Infobae media, Merly Morello confessed that she is bisexual and clarified that she has never hidden her sexual orientation.

“Yes, but I’ve been saying it for years and years. There is really nothing new, it is normal. I’ve never had a problem saying it. It’s weird having to answer this, I don’t know how important my sexual orientation is. But hey, yes, I am,” she stated.

A few weeks ago, Merly Morello came of age. Photo: Instagram

Merly Morello says goodbye to Back to the neighborhood

Merly Morello He said goodbye to his participation in the series Back to the neighborhood through an emotional post on his official Instagram account.

Between tears and laughter, I say goodbye to the project that has accompanied me in recent years (since 2017). Thank you for all the support you have given me these years, I really do not have words to express everything I feel right now, “wrote the artist.