“Merlina” has been liked by Netflix users, who have enjoyed the series produced by Tim Burton. In its eight chapters, fiction has led us to meet the Never Again Academywhich witnesses strange events that will put everyone on alert.

But beyond the young member of the Addams, The one who stole the attention of viewers is Fingers (The thing), the helper of the family and that he received as a mission to protect merlin.

Who gives life to Fingers in “Merlina”?

The actor behind Fingers is Víctor Dorobantu. Born on March 5, 1997, the Romanian started his career in street theater. He is a magician and has performed at public and private events. He has appeared more than once on Romanian television.

His big break came with “Merlina” when he gave life to Fingers, a character that Tim Burton demanded not be in CGI, according to an interview that Jenna Ortega gave to Scrennrant.

“Tim wanted him to be a real actor, just like they did in the ’90s. That’s how Victor came to the show. He wore a blue suit and would hide behind walls to hide his body. They built a prosthetic in his hand to pass as his wrist,” he shared.

Victor Dorobantu is the actor behind Fingers, Merlina’s accomplice. @victor.dorobantu/Instagram

Victor Dorobantu was summoned by Tim Burton to be Fingers. Photo: @victor.dorobantu

“Merlina” only took one day to become the most watched series on Netflix. The production, with Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Christina Ricci and more, has surpassed hits of the moment such as “Elite 6” and “Until the money separates us.”