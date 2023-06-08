













Only this time she is not only the main actress, but also participates as a producer. So she can make a lot of decisions about the program.

The information comes from an interview that Ortega gave to a Hollywood medium about merlin. The first thing he commented was ‘I want to lean a little more towards the horror aspect of the show’.

To the above, he added ‘because it’s so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires, werewolves and super powers, you don’t want to take it too seriously’. It is to be imagined that this has already been discussed with the production team.

Fountain: Netflix.

That suggests that she commented that both she and the others plan ‘abandon any love interest [y] romantic for Merlina, which is really cool.’ This comment from Jenna Ortega is not something said lightly.

A good part of the first season was characterized by a ‘love triangle’ formed between the protagonist, Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier (Percy Hynes White). Apparently that will be left aside in the sequel.

Ortega is closely following the work with the second season of merlin. That’s why he has talks with the writers in charge, and of course Tim Burton, who is the director in charge.

He’s even giving you a sneak peek at the costumes he’ll be wearing in this sequel, as well as the introduction of the new characters. And as expected, she is on the lookout for the script. All this is the minimum that a producer should take into account.

But since she is the actress behind the protagonist, it is understandable that she has a special zeal. Especially with the way Netflix evaluates whether a series or show should have a sequel.

If the audience rating is high, things will turn out very well. Otherwise the outlook is bleak. But the work of Jenna Ortega and other actors was so good that it warranted a sequel. Now all that remains is for the third one to end up being real.

With details by Variety.