series of merlin It proved to be a hit for Netflix, as it was liked by critics and viewers alike. Not to mention, a scene where the protagonist dances with extravagant steps went viral. Which led to a Lady Gaga song becoming popular on TikTok.

The curious thing about this situation is that it is not the song that Merlina dances in the series. Since in that scene, his steps are to accompany the song Goo Goo Muck from The Cramps. However, on TikTok they are recreating their dance, but with the song bloody mary of Lady Gaga.

This phenomenon of series popularizing songs had already been seen with Stranger Things. Whose use of Kate Bush’s Running up that hill made it one of the most listened to. But in the case of the spin off of Los Locos Addams, it seems that the tiktokers decided to make a change.

We recommend you: Los Locos Addams: Netflix releases a first look at its new series about Merlina

One of the most widely accepted reasons for this is that the original song for the Merlina scene was not on TikTok. So those who wanted to replicate his steps for a video had to find a substitute. Apparently bloody mary by Lady Gaga it was the ideal to fulfill this role and in passing it returned to the top of the most listened to.

What is Merlina about?

Merlina is a Netflix exclusive series that premiered on November 23, 2022. This one centers on the eldest daughter of Los Locos Addams who attends a new school. However, not everything is learning, since mysterious murders begin to happen.

Source: Netflix

The series was produced by acclaimed director, Tim Burton, who also directed four of its eight episodes. Since its premiere, it has managed to capture thousands of viewers with its central mystery and is already one of the most watched series on Netflix. With that popularity, it was expected that it would go viral on TikTok. Have you already seen it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.