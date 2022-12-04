Jenna Ortega, the protagonist of the series “Merlina” on Netflix, has become a trend after the scene of her viral dance. But beyond her work as an actress to become the character of Wednesday, another fact that is attracting attention is his height. And it is that it not only takes a few centimeters of difference with Tim Burtonbut almost with the entire cast.

Despite the fact that the red N wanted to censor the show, it has finally managed to become one of its best productions near the end of 2022.

How tall is Jenna Ortega?

As expected, after reviewing every detail of the show’s best scenes, fans are now looking for a little more personal information about Ortega.

Cast of “Merlina” at the Netflix premiere. Photo: AFP

Despite her American nationality and her Puerto Rican and Mexican ancestry, Jenna has a short stature, which is quickly apparent when standing next to her co-stars.

In an interview with Wired, which can be seen on his YouTube channel, the 20-year-old actress revealed that she is 5 feet 1 inch, which is equal to 1.55 cm .

Jenna Ortega before “Merlina”

Jenna Ortega has also gone through the MCU. In the year 2013, she was in “Iron Man 3” and played the vice president’s daughter Rodriguez.

Jenna Ortega in “Iron Man 3.” Photo: Marvel Studios

In 2016 he participated in the dubbing of the animated series “Elena of Avalor” and starred in the show “Stuck in the middle” for Disney Channel.

At 20 years old, he is already one of the youth revelations of 2022 and everything indicates that “Merlina” would have a second season.

What descendants does Jenna Ortega have?

Jenna Ortega is a US national, but is also of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent. Her father is from Mexico and her mother has roots in both Puerto Rico and the Aztec country.