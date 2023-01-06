It had been delayed. Through their social networks, Netflix confirmed that “Merlina” will have season two. In this way, the streaming turned off the rumors about the move of the show to Amazon Prime Video. With the exposed images, it has been confirmed that Jenna Ortega will give life to Wednesday Addams, one of his most beloved characters.

Launching in late 2022, the series of Tim Burton achieved popularity among viewers. In a plot, in which he is introduced to merlin addams As a young woman who is forced to socialize, she will not only discover friendship and love, but also that something is wrong in the town of Jericho.

Advertisement for season 2 of “Merlina”

“In the last few weeks, I have been hunted, charmed and imitated by millions of people on the internet. It has been torture. Thank you, ”says Merlina Addams in her season two announcement.

What will happen in “Merlina 2”?

With the young woman solving the mystery that tormented the town of Jericho, the school enters its vacation phase, so the students return home. Here, Merlina and Xavier say goodbye, but he tells her that they should keep in touch. He hands her a phone with which he hopes to be in communication with her, but the young Addams doesn’t promise him anything.

Jenna Ortega has achieved worldwide success with the premiere of “Merlina”. Photo: Netflix

In the final part of season 1 of “Merlina”, the young woman is in her car and receives a strange message, which says the following: “You are always watched.” Who will be the new villain to defeat? Will Merlina and Xavier be able to be a couple? And who will return for the second part of the series? These are some questions to be resolved.