After 57 years, The crazy Addams will return to the small screen and no less than under the direction of Tim Burton. This will be the first time that the filmmaker takes charge of a series and it will also mean his return to this type of format. The information was confirmed by Netflix through its social networks.

The project had already launched a first announcement of its development in October 2020, but it is not until this month that the collaboration between the filmmaker and the streaming service takes place.

Tim Burton will be in charge of the new live action of Los locos Addams. Photo: Netflix

“Are you ready for the best Wednesday of all time? A live action series by Merlina Addams, which will continue to come of age, will arrive on Netflix . And with him, Tim Burton will make his debut as a television director! ”Reads the service’s Facebook post.

According to Variety, Merlina (Wednesday) will be a television series for young adults, with a plot described as “mysterious and supernatural.” The fiction will narrate the character’s life as a student at the select Nevermore Academy.

“She will try to master her psychic ability, thwart a wave of murders that has terrorized the local city and solve a mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago,” shared the specialized media.

Merlina Addams has been portrayed on the big screen numerous times. The first actress who gave it life was Lisa Loring, who starred in the 1960 television series Addams Family. Christina Ricci He also played the character in two films from the 1990s. Chloë Grace Moretz voiced the young woman in animated films.