“merlin” is the new sensation series of Netflix that has brought back the popular and dark family of “Los locos Addams”. The new version created by Tim Burton has amazed more than one viewer. Thus, fans are already looking forward to the premiere of the second season.

One of the most striking scenes is the dance that Merlina Addams, a character played by Jenna Ortega, performs to amaze Taylor, her partner for the night.

What inspired Jenna Ortega to create the Merlina dance?

The curious steps were created by the same actress. The director, Tim Burton, gave her complete freedom to decide how to develop the iconic scene. The dance takes place during the fourth episode and the song “Goo goo Muck” by the band The Cramps is heard in the background.

Jenna Ortega would have been inspired by videos of gothic boys from the 80s dancing in discos. That is why you can see references to the dances that artists like Siouxsie And The Banshees perform in her video clips. Likewise, some movements seen in the movie “Sweet charity” can be appreciated in the new Tiktok trend.

What does the cast think about the viral dance of “Merlina”?

During an interview with Netflix, several of his fellow cast members rated the scene as their favorite, with one even describing it as “ That’s such a Tim Burton scene. He looks so good and beautiful. I liked ”.

What is “Merlina” about?

The Netflix platform describes “Merlina” with the following synopsis: “Smart, sarcastic, and a little dead inside, Merlina Addams investigates a wave of murders while making new friends (and enemies) at Never Again Academy.”

Who gives life to Fingers in “Merlina”?

The actor behind Fingers is Víctor Dorobantu. Born on March 5, 1997, the Romanian started his career in street theater. He is a magician and has performed at public and private events. He has appeared more than once on Romanian television.

His big break came with “Merlina” when he gave life to Fingers, a character that Tim Burton demanded not be in CGI, according to an interview that Jenna Ortega gave to Scrennrant.

“Tim wanted him to be a real actor, just like they did in the ’90s. That’s how Victor came to the show. He wore a blue suit and would hide behind walls to hide his body. They built a prosthetic in his hand to pass as his wrist,” he shared.