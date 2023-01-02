The premiere of “Merlina”, series directed by Tim Burton, liked the viewers, who once again saw the return to television of the Addams family. With Jenna Ortega playing the eldest daughter of Morticia and Homer, the young woman was introduced as a teenager who is forced to socialize while she tries to solve a crime. With their scenes going viral, more than one wants to know if “Wednesday” will have part two or not.

Despite the fact that Netflix is ​​in the habit of announcing the continuation of its originals immediately, the explanation for season two of “Merlina” would be given by Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Myers stars as Enid in Netflix’s “Merlina.” Photo: Netflix

How is Amazon Prime Video related to “Merlina”?

After Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion in 2021, the company acquired the rights to several franchises, including “The Addams Family.” According to Deadline, the renewal of “Merlina” would be inevitable and that it would stay on Netflix, despite the fact that Amazon Studios has recently been updated. Both companies would be in a negotiation period.

This is not the only series with MGM rights being produced for other networks or streaming services. “The handmaid’s tale” for Hulu, “Last light” for Peacock, “Fargo” for FX, as well as Vikings: Valhalla, on Netflix, are some of them. It was reported that several projects for Starz and Paramount+ are also in development.

It is expected that, in the coming weeks, the second season of “Merlina”, one of the successful Netflix series in 2021, will take place.