A great stir has caused a report from various specialized media that talks about the fate of “Merlina 2”, a series that in 2022 achieved great popularity in Netflix. Over the weeks, fiction has not only created a fandom, but has also viralized a question: Will “Wendnesday” have more chapters or not?

After the open ending, which suggests that we will have more history of “Merlina”, Netflix was expected to confirm more episodes of the fiction, taking into account that it usually does so after the success of its original production.

What about “Merlina” and why are Amazon involved in its continuation?

In a recent article, Deadline recalled that Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion in 2021, which meant that the company took over the rights to several franchises, including “The Addams Family.”

Although this purchase It could mean that the series would reach Amazon Prime Video, everything indicates that this will not happen, since Netflix would have closed the production of the series before the transaction of the companies. So, it would be a matter of time to see the announcement of more episodes on the video portal.

Even Al Gough and Miles Millar, writers of the show, spoke about their continuity in fiction with The Hollywood Reporter. “The fact that we really connected with the public has been gratifying,” they mentioned.

“The “Merlina” deal between Netflix and MGM ended long before Amazon bought the movie company. Although it will seek to make the most of the content it has acquired, ‘Wednesday’ would not be an option to produce,” a source close to both brands told IndieWire.

“Merlina” is not the only series under MGM rights that is produced and broadcast in an alternate brand, as there are also “The handmaid’s tale” (Hulu), “Last light” (Peacock), “Fargo” (FX) and “Vikings: Valhalla” (Netflix).