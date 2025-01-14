The lowering of expectations of the rate cut scenario has been weighing down the behavior of the real estate sector in these early stages of 2025. Merlin Properties and Colonial have accumulated decreases of up to 2.5% and 3.5% respectively in this year . However, these declines have been seen by analysts as a better entry point into both companies and these they celebrate this optimism in the stock market.

Both Socimis are established, for the moment, among the most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 in this second session of the week and they do so with increases of more than 2%: Merlin recorded a revaluation of almost 3% and Colonial advanced around 2.2%.

The reasons? The two companies have woken up with good news. Kempen announced his change of recommendation for Merlin of keep to buy on the stock market, a sign that has not been put on it since July 2024 (when it began to cover the value). Furthermore, this modification was accompanied by an increase in the target price for the SOCIMI’s securities, which it now sees at 12.50 euros, compared to the previous 12.30. With this latest change, 87% of the experts now advise buying the SOCIMI’s securities.

Thanks to this Tuesday’s increase (which is the best in a day since last November), the real estate company erases the losses it accumulated in 2025 and becomes positive for the year, with a slight advance of 0.6%. The consensus of analysts that collects Bloomberg expects the firm to continue accumulating revaluations of up to 30% for the rest of the year and close 2025 at 13.27 euros.

Colonial’s rise this day is still insufficient to forget the red numbers of 2025, but after this advance, the SOCIMI reduces its fall to 1.2%. Today was also their third positive session so far this year. In your case, the optimism regarding your price comes from the hand of Bank of America, which has changed the banner for the company keep in bag at buy.

All in all, the percentage of experts who advise positioning Colonial on the stock market amounts to 54% and, on average, all analysts see the shares of the Catalan company at 6.93 euros by the end of the year, up to those with an upward trend of 36%.