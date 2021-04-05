The continuation of the ‘spin off’ of the highly recommended ‘Merlí’ (which triumphed on TV3 and then Netflix internationalized) is now available on Movistar +. This title follows the adventures of one of the most iconic characters from the original series, Pol Rubio (Carlos Cuevas), once began studying Philosophy. If in the first season we saw him arrive at the University, find his place there and continue to discover himself, in this we will accompany him in a maturing process shaken by unexpected news that you will receive.

The great question we must ask ourselves at the end of the first chapter of this second part of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ is why we are so surprised by what happens to the protagonist. And this will lead us to two conclusions: one, that we have certain social stigmas assumed that we do not know how to recognize, and two, that as spectators we are spoiled by the lack of representation in our fiction of some realities.

We go in parts. Those who have not seen the aforementioned episode should not continue reading. The protagonist in this installment is going to meet Efra, a relationship that he had years ago when he worked in a supermarket and whom the followers of this production met in the mother series. He tells you that you have HIV and recommends that you take tests to rule out a possible infection. In the conversation it is implied that they did not always take all the recommended preventive measures. Despite this fact, when Pol goes to the pharmacy to take a test, the spectators – that is us, or the vast majority of us at least – do not expect the result to be positive.

Why? Why are we convinced that the test will be negative? Because, despite the information we have about this virus and the enormous advances in its treatments (there is still no vaccine, yes) there is a deficit of visibility around it that prevents us from normalizing it as a threat that can affect anyone. That is, if Pol had come to detect a possible cancer or a case of coronavirus, we would have remained vigilant without presuming the result.

Part of the responsibility for this lies with the series, for the way in which they have represented this virus and the diseases that it can carry. AIDS has been the protagonist of specific titles that tried to show its origins (recently ‘It’s a sin’, previously some notable ones like ‘Angels in America’). In those cases, it has always been associated with tragedy, since in those days the null medical investigation condemned those who were infected to death. In other words, the viewer was already prepared for what was going to happen. Fortunately, this situation has changed substantially and today it is possible to live perfectly with HIV thanks to a series of inhibitors that block its effects. But this reality has been much less covered on television.

There are some examples, of course. Among the national productions, youth titles, such as ‘Física y Química’ and ‘La pecera de Eva’, introduced two characters diagnosed with HIV, Marina and César, and both were alike regarding how this condition affected them, since it made them elusive and mysterious and unable to start a relationship for fear of contagion. More recently, ‘Elite’ presented an HIV-positive adolescent, who did maintain an active love and sexual life, since her controlled treatment had made her viral load almost undetectable. The problem in this case was lived around, because of how the young woman’s relatives accepted the disease (badly). Outside our borders the American version of ‘Queer as folk’ incorporated several affected characters, although the most significant was Vic, who debunked some myths such as that you cannot maintain a healthy and stable relationship if you are infected.

Three frames from the new season of the series. / Maria Heras

It’s not like that. Life goes on beyond for an HIV positive and the new ‘Merlí’ has wanted to make it visible. The way in which he raises the matter is remarkable because in this case it fully affects the protagonist and this will serve as leitmotif of the season. This time the virus does not sneak through a secondary character or pass to the side of the main plot, despite the fact that the development of the first chapter is deceiving. The appearance of Efra seems to indicate that the series will touch the subject of glancing, but no. Nor does the way in which Pol goes to take the test, without drama, suggests the outcome. I repeat, the problem is in us, in how we see this reality and in how we are used to being portrayed on the screen.

Pol himself does not believe the news at first. It has been a while since he slept with Efra (which indicates that he does not get regular tests) and he feels healthy. But the result is not wrong. No one is immune to this disease, anyone can get it.

That is why the second season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ is so important, because of how it treats the viewer and because of the responsible and committed way in which it shows the reality of HIV in today’s society. Pol goes through different phases from the moment he leaves the pharmacy, the disbelief at first to awareness much later, but not before going through stages of rage and perplexity. Héctor Lozano, creator of the series, was clear that this character (a youth idol for whom everything had gone well until now, not without fighting him many times) was the right one to deal with this issue. And it is right.

It is the great success of this continuation, which falters elsewhere, since none of the members of Pol’s gang at the University has an interesting plot and the relationship with the teacher does not end up catching like last year or like in the years when Francesc Orella was in the series. It also doesn’t help much that Bruno’s departure is not explained or mentioned at any point.

These deficiencies, however, do not delegitimize the main story on which Lozano has focused this time and which is resolved in a brave and realistic way., which will surely serve for not a few viewers to identify themselves and for a few others to leave behind some prejudices that in the XXI century we continue to have. It will be the last lesson of ‘Merlí’ (the series ends), but not the least.

The first chapter of the second season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ is available on Movistar +.