your Favorite series or movie on Netflix may have the days numbered. Like every month, streaming announced the goodbye of several of its titles, which, due to rights issues, cannot continue on the platform.

Of all the fictions that come out of the portal in February, one of the most striking is Merlí, a Spanish story that achieved great success among viewers.

What is Merlí about?

Merlí follows the adventures of a philosophy professor of the same name, who challenges your students to think critically and he uses methods that will not only make him collide with the authorities of the center where he teaches, but also with his colleagues, students and their families.

He finds work at the Ángel Guimerá institute, where Bruno, his son, studies, and with whom he does not get along so well, which together with his unorthodox teaching methods and his absolute lack of subtlety, will lead him to more than one bitter disagreements with colleagues, parents, and more.

Last day to see Merlí on Netflix

The Spanish series Merlí stops streaming in February Photo: Netflix

On Netflix we can already see the last day we can see Merlí on the service: February 14, 2021.

Series coming out of Netflix in January and February 2021

Pablo Escobar: the patron of evil (January 31)

Ninja turtles: the next mutation (January 31)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (January 31)

Total drama (January 31)

Power Rangers: will force (January 31)

Power Rangers: time to force (January 31)

Power Rangers: lost galaxy (January 31)

Power Rangers: super megaforce (January 31)

Power Rangers: might morphin alien ranger (January 31)

Power Rangers: megaforce (January 31)

Diabolik lovers (February 18)

The kindness diaries (February 21)