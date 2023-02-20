Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Belgian Tim Merler of the Belgian “Sodal Quick Step” team achieved a difficult victory in the first “Presite” stage of the fifth edition of the Emirates Tour, “the only global race in the Middle East”, over a group of riders nominated for victory, led by Australian Caleb Ewan and the British Mark Cavendish.

Tim Merler snatched the first stage title after a very small time difference between him and the Australian Caleb Ewan of the Belgian (Lotto Destiny) team, after he finished the 151 km race, in a time of 3:17:35 hours, while the British cycling legend Mark Cavendish rider of the (Astana Kazakhstan) team third.

Tim Merler won two shirts after the end of the race, as he wore the red shirt sponsored by (International Holding Company), which is deserved by the leader of the general classification of the race, and the green shirt sponsored by (Italian Trade Agency) for the leader in points, while Luc Plab of the Enos Granderis team won the white shirt, which It is sponsored by (Al-Nakheel Company) and is presented to the best young cyclist under 23 years old, and the black jersey is sponsored by (Abu Dhabi Experience), which is presented to the leader of the medium speed stage.

The second stage of the circumnavigation will be held tomorrow in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ports, with a distance of 17.3 km, with a race against the clock for teams, and Khalifa Port hosts the competitions of this stage in a very fast track that includes only a few turns and two rounds in the form of a letter. U, where the track is characterized by its width and flatness, which allows world-class riders to achieve good times while maintaining high speeds.

The winners were Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Ibrahim Al-Marar, Director of the Government Coordination Office at the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al-Dhafra Region, Xdong Zhou, Head of Technology Department at Brisight Company, Ahmed Ibrahim, Director of Marketing at the International Holding Company, and Major General Saeed Al-Mansoori, representative of Al-Dhafra Police. Khalid Al-Shehhi, Executive Director of Procurement at Al-Nakheel Company, and Talib Al-Sharifi, Deputy Director of Traffic and Patrols in Al Dhafra Region.

For his part, Tim Merler said after winning the first stage of the Emirates Tour: “I am very happy to achieve this victory and its timing. I became a father recently and this gave me an incentive to compete, and although it was a difficult race, I was able to persevere and persevere until the end. We did a good job as a team.” , as well as for the general classification.