Although sadly forgotten, Merle Oberon was one of those actresses whose name served as a claim to fill a movie theater. During the 30s and 40s of the 20th century, he was one of the most beautiful and well-known faces on the big screen. Born on February 19, 1911 in Bombay, Estelle Merle O’Brien Thompson, was the daughter of a British army officer and remained in the then English colony until she was 17 years old, when she moved to London.

She took her first artistic steps as a dancer in London clubs, where she took the stage name ‘Queenie’ Thompson. They were a few years in which, for fear of discrimination and racial prejudice, he denied that Indian blood ran through his veins and assured that his origin was Tasmania, and not India. In 1930 he landed his first supporting role in the comedy ‘Alf’s Button’. For several years he was taking small film roles in discreet minor British films in which his name did not even appear.

However, everything changed in 1932, when it was discovered by producer and director Alexander Korda, who decided to launch her to stardom; polished her image and made her one of the great ladies of British cinema. In addition, he helped her choose what would be the actress’s final stage name: Merle Oberon. As icing Korda offered her the role of Anne Boleyn in ‘The private life of Henry VIII’, a critical and public success alongside Charles Laughton. Also, for the first time in history, a British film earned an Oscar nomination for best picture. A year later, in 1934, he stars alongside Leslie Howard ‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’. Her role as Lady Blakeney helped consolidate her image as an elegant actress and exotic beauty.

1935 was decisive for the actress, as she made her Hollywood debut with the production ‘The angel of darkness’, Produced by Samuel Goldwyn himself. The film tackled a love triangle and garnered three Oscar nominations, one of them for Merle Oberon as lead actress. Oberon’s career began to consolidate and take an upward path, as his next job was ‘Those three’, William Wyler drama that was a first adaptation of Lilian Hellman’s work that ran into numerous problems with censorship, as it addressed the relationship of two young teachers who are forced to leave their job for being involved in a shady homosexual scandal. In the film the whole homosexual issue was ignored, disguising it as a heterosexual love triangle.

Merle Oberon and David Niven in ‘Wuthering Heights’.

In 1936 she was called to star in an adaptation of Robert Graves’ novel ‘Yo, Claudio’, destined to be one of the great blockbusters of the time, but a car accident forced her to abandon the project – which would never take place. -, and the serious scars they left on her face would accompany the beautiful Merle for life. And in 1939 the actress married her Pygmalion Alexander Korda. He then stars in another of the greatest hits of his career, the Cathy of ‘Wuthering Heights’, under Wylliam Wyler. But what had to be a relatively peaceful shoot, where everyone already knew each other to coincide in previous jobs, turned out to be a pitched battle where everyone was ‘damaged’.

According to the bullies of the time, Merle Oberon and Laurence Olivier detested each other to such an extent that Merle publicly accused Olivier of spitting on him. Perhaps the animosity came because it was Vivien Leigh, at that time Laurence Olivier’s lover, who was to be Cathy and finally the role was taken by Oberon due to production demands. Nor did David Niven have a particularly good time, as their relationship with William Wyler was strained enough that they would never work together again. As if that were not enough, the discomfort between Niven and Oberon was more than palpable since they had had an ‘affair’ during 1936. The 40 began with ‘What women think’ by Ernst Lubitsch, followed by ‘Jack, the Ripper’, ‘Unforgettable Song’ or ‘Berlin Express’. At that time her usual cinematographer was Lucien Ballard, whom she married in 1945 after divorcing Alex Korda. This second marriage would last four years.

Merle Oberon and Melvyn Douglas in ‘What Women Think’.

Starting in 1950, his film appearances became scarce and he combined them with television series, the refuge for mature actors of the time. His cinematographic works include that of ‘Desiree’, where she played Josefina next to a Marlon Brando who embodied the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte. That same year he rolled in Spain ‘Everything is possible Granada’, Directed by José Luis Sáez de Heredia and in which he shared the screen with Paco Rabal, Rafael Bardem or José Isbert.

In 1957 she married the Italian businessman Bruno Pagliai, adopting two children. During the 60s, the actress only starred in two films, ‘Of love and desire’ and ‘Intrigue in the grand hotel’ by Richard Quine. His last work for the big screen was ‘Interval’ (1973); after him, he officially retired and in 1975 he married for the fourth time. Merle Oberon passed away on November 23, 1979, in Los Angeles, of a heart attack at age 68.