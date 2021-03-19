The federal and state governments held a vaccination summit on Friday afternoon. The decisions made there on the vaccination strategy for the coming months can be found here.

Berlin – The federal and state governments met on Friday evening for the virtual vaccination summit to further define the German vaccination strategy against the coronavirus * for the coming months. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in the introduction to her statement after the summit that they wanted “German thoroughness to be supplemented by more German flexibility.”

Merkel’s vaccination summit: Despite a short vaccination stop – everyone should have a vaccination offer by autumn

The overarching goal of the German vaccination strategy is to be able to offer every German citizen a vaccination offer by autumn, despite the brief vaccination stop by Astrazeneca, the Chancellor repeated on Friday evening. In order to achieve this goal, Merkel finally agreed on the following resolutions with the prime ministers of the federal states.

Vaccination summit of the federal and state governments – these measures were decided

In order to enable a plannable operation in the vaccination centers, they will receive a fixed quota of 2.25 million doses per week in April. The allocation to the countries is based on the proportion of the population. The current prioritization * in the vaccination centers is retained.

From the 14th calendar week – i.e. after Easter – the deliveries that exceed the quota of the vaccination centers will be delivered to the general practitioners’ practices in the federal states. The distribution is also based on the proportion of the population. The existing prioritization also applies to the medical practice, but it can be applied flexibly. However, the main focus is on immobile patients and members of a risk group to receive the vaccination. The initial quota will be one million doses of vaccine. The Minister of Health * should ensure that the documentation effort is kept as low as possible.

Additional deliveries from Biontech / Pfizer that are still due in the first quarter are to be distributed to the federal states that are on the external borders with the Czech Republic and the French region of Moselle. Bavaria and Saxony are to receive 100,000 additional doses each, Saarland 80,000, Thuringia 30,000 and Rhineland-Palatinate 20,000 additional doses.

And another interesting point: “Individual countries can declare an ‘opt-out’ to the Federal Ministry of Health until March 22, 2021,” it says decision. The pharmacies in these federal states would then not be supplied with vaccines for doctors’ practices in April. “As before, these countries will receive their respective population-related proportion of vaccines in April.” In her press statement, Merkel said that many did not want to take advantage of this option.

Corona summit follows vaccination summit: next meeting between the federal and state governments on Monday

The next decisions by the federal and state governments are to follow on Monday, when the Prime Minister and Chancellor Merkel meet again for a corona summit to decide on the measures for the coming weeks. (fd) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

