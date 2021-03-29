The Chancellor is back on the offensive. And the reluctant prime ministers have bad cards this time. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Team caution strikes back. On Saturday, Health Minister Spahn and Chancellery Minister Braun warned of the “super mutants”, on Sunday the Chancellor had her favorite journalist interview her for an hour and immediately afterwards Söder’s appearance in “Tagesthemen” came – that was skilfully orchestrated. And in the CDU they wonder in astonishment who is actually the lame duck. Angela Merkel after her “mea maxima culpa”. Or rather the hapless party leader Laschet, who had to let the Chancellor publicly brush him off for his easing course.

Corona: Angela Merkel fails with fatigue strategy – but the surprise tactic works

Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur. © Marcus sleep

The fatigue strategy failed, the surprise tactic probably succeeded: Merkel should now get what the prime ministers refused to give her at the nightly 15-hour monster conference, namely pulling the corona emergency brake and the introduction of curfews, maybe already at Easter. The increasing numbers of infections leave the country managers hardly any leeway for opening models. The risk of being blamed for additional deaths in the event of an unfavorable pandemic is too great.

Merkel at “Anne Will”: Appearance leaves a stale aftertaste – Prime Minister now the “idiots” again

Nevertheless, Merkel’s appearance leaves Anne Will with a stale aftertaste: An apology for the vaccination failure did not come out of her lips – and even her apparently heroic plea for forgiveness for the chaos surrounding the Easter rest, with which she allegedly took all the blame, is no longer worth much, now that it retrospectively lets the prime ministers appear again as the “idiots” (Volker Bouffier).

And, even sadder, the government’s “toolkit” continues to only contain lockdowns. Merkel missed the opportunity to use her presence to advertise the introduction of a contact tracking app. In Germany, data protection remains more important than saving human lives. It is Söder’s secret why, despite the obvious mismanagement of the federal government, he absolutely wants to give it even more rights in the fight against pandemics.

Georg Anastasiadis

List of rubric lists: © Wolfgang Borrs / NDR / dpa / MM / fn