Angela Merkel presented herself modestly at the federal press conference. Not much remains of the refugee chancellor.

BERLIN taz | Angela Merkel’s summer press conference is a ritual. Five years ago the famous phrase “We can do it” was heard here, which like no other changed Merkel’s image. The fact that it’s already storming autumn this year somehow fits. This is probably the penultimate appearance of the Chancellor in the federal press conference before her departure.

The central message is: “We have overcome the corona crisis well.” One could be “reasonably satisfied”. Of course, Merkel warns of what the virus can do in winter. There are three goals: the schools have to work, the economy has to remain intact. And it is important to better protect particularly vulnerable groups, those in need of care, families in small apartments, small businesses and artists. No, the government did not make mistakes, but always adjusted its policy according to the situation.

When asked what has bothered you since her famous “We can do it” sentence, she happily replies: “Nothing. I’m still here. ”Otherwise she is serious enough to reflect the crisis. There have been more cheerful appearances.

The manifold, creative attempts to learn something personal from her, she lets them roll off professionally. She has not been able to travel since Corona, but we learned that she appreciates video conferences, at least when there are no more than 15 participants. If you know each other, it’s not worse than meeting face to face. However, with one caveat: Unfortunately, you never know who is listening to video conferences.

A biblical sentence can be used universally

After 15 years, isn’t she happy that she no longer has to worry about the CDU party congress in December and the election campaign? Everything has its time, says Merkel, quickly and directly, as if a fire had to be started. This biblical sentence can be used universally and, in its generality, is an ideal formula for arming yourself against prying eyes. “It is not a disadvantage that I can concentrate fully on governing,” says Merkel, who has understood how no one before her has understood how to turn humility into a demonstration of gentle power.

Any question about her state of mind, such as what she will do as ex-chancellor, leaves her to nothing. She has not yet thought about that. She will “keep working for now” and be “optimistic” that something can already be found. That is perfect understatement, unpretentious and quite Prussian.

She directs all first-person questions into the non-binding in order to be able to focus on future tasks such as the promotion of hydrogen technology from there. The apparent absence of the ego, a very rare quality for CDU politicians, is one reason for Merkel’s enduring success. It offers little attack surface.

The Chancellor praises the goal of Europe becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. She also expressly praises the Franco-German initiative in the EU to curb the consequences of the corona. Germany can and must do more than others to stabilize the EU, she says. It was not always like this; she saw it differently during the 2009 financial crisis.

She warns against always drawing the bigger picture, hectic tightening of Russia policy because of the Navalny case or now questioning the Nordstream 2 pipeline. Russia must be viewed as a geostrategic actor, without whom little is possible in Syria. In Belarus it is necessary to de-escalate, likewise in the dispute between Turkey and Greece.

A praise for what has been achieved

None of this is politically new. The purpose of the appearance is not to promote a message, but to praise what has been achieved, to outline what is to come and to radiate security.

Is there anything left of the refugee chancellor? She says she would make the essential decisions that way again. But she hardly believes that Germany can help with the overcrowded refugee camps in Greece in 2020. Thuringia, Berlin and some municipalities would like to take in refugees, CSU Interior Minister Seehofer has banned this. Merkel will be behind Seehofer in 2020.

If we were to take in more refugees, said Merkel, a European solution would be even further. In addition, the federal states would again hold hands with the federal government when it came to the costs of new refugees.

That’s not new. But it reminds us that in the seemingly gentle, balancing Merkelism, there is always a cold chamber.