Angela Merkel is going into the 16th year of her reign no differently than in most of the previous years: efficient and hardly impressed by the times. Certainly, the conditions of the corona crisis dictate the circumstances of your actions. The Chancellor appears wearing a breathing mask at her annual information hour in the hall of the Federal Press Conference, the rush that always prevails there on this occasion is this time within virus-safe limits.

So Corona: Merkel begins with a statement in which warnings about the future course of the epidemic are mixed with pride in the handling of the crisis so far. “It is serious, it remains serious, take it seriously too,” says the Chancellor; acknowledges that she and her coalition government have made “courageous decisions” and states that Germany has so far “mastered this challenge well”. She is “actually very satisfied so far” with the results, but points out the hardship for artists, stand builders, students who lose their part-time jobs, old people and high-risk patients.

Merkel wants to vote for the quota

And personally? “What did you accomplish most in the crisis?” Is one question. Merkel’s answer is: “actually nothing, I’m still sitting here”. On the same occasion, many years ago, she had already described her work and her work ethic on the same armchair: “I just like to solve problems,” she said at the time. Later, even before the Federal Press Conference, she heard her most famous sentence, “We can do it” – which was later held against her by many dissatisfied people and for a while severely damaged her reputation as Chancellor. Would she repeat it? “The sentence stands for itself”, says the Chancellor now, but it has “sometimes become a little bit independent”. And later, with a view to the refugee crisis five years ago, she confirms, “I would make the most important decisions again”.

Just like that summer, the crisis manager Merkel sits in front of the cameramen, photographers and journalists. If “we can do it” also applies to Corona: “Every crisis has its own language,” the Chancellor fights off – and at the same time draws attention to how many crises she has already handled, banking crisis, euro crisis, refugee crisis and now Corona.

Not entirely new, but still unfamiliar, is that the most prominent annual guest of the Berlin journalists no longer appears as a party politician. The Chancellor has been rid of the chairmanship of the CDU for a year and a half. She no longer has to grapple with internal party disputes, wing battles and the erosion of power within the party – the introduction of a quorum for women was once such a painful subject of dispute. Now her successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to have a 50 percent quota for women voted at the next CDU party congress in December. In response to a corresponding question, Merkel does not make any major statements, she just says with a smile: “I will agree with all my heart.”

“I hope we learn from all of these challenges”

She also narrowly rejects questions about the successor competition in her party, and she doesn’t even have to ask herself questions about the next election campaign. Does she feel sad about it? No, says Merkel, everything has its time, and the fact that party work is no longer available gives her “the opportunity to concentrate even more on governance in these challenging times”.

She repeats that shortly afterwards – and creates the impression that, with all due respect and awe for the danger of the coronavirus, she is almost grateful for this task, “because this is something that we do not yet know exactly” . And elsewhere: “I hope we learn from all of these challenges”.