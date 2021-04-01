In several surveys, there is a clear desire for one of the Union’s two candidates for chancellor. Meanwhile, the CDU and CSU are slipping massively in the Germany trend.

Berlin – Before the decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, the CSU chairman Markus Söder is still well ahead of the CDU boss Armin Laschet in the favor of the population. After the youngest ARD-Germany trend from infratest dimap, 54 percent of those surveyed are of the opinion that Söder would be a good candidate for Chancellor, which is three percentage points more than in mid-March. In the case of Laschet, however, only 19 percent share this opinion (minus three percentage points).

At the same time, the Union’s downward trend is continuing. If the general election were on Sunday, the CDU / CSU would only come to 27 percent (minus seven points), according to the survey. The SPD thus reached an unchanged 16 percent. The Greens added two points and scored 22 percent. The FDP ends up with two percentage points more at nine percent. AfD and left remain unchanged at eleven and seven percent respectively.

Survey hammer for CDU boss Laschet: party members want Söder as a candidate for chancellor

The result of the ARD-Germany trends towards the candidacy for chancellor are supported by another survey, in some aspects even surpassed: According to a Forsa survey on behalf of the Editorial network Germany 21 percent of CDU members want Armin Laschet to be the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Söder comes to 68 percent. Three quarters of the CDU members are of the opinion that the Bavarian Prime Minister would achieve a better result than Laschet in the upcoming federal election. Only 18 percent believe Laschet would do better.

The polling institute Forsa asked 1030 CDU members about the state of the party from Friday to Monday. Accordingly, 51 percent see the poor corona management as a reason for the currently poor nationwide survey results and the poor performance in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. Another cause 41 percent of those questioned gave the so-called mask affair and corruption of politicians, 22 percent regional reasons and 16 percent lack of profile. Almost half of those surveyed see the party in its worst crisis since the donation affair.

Thuringia’s CDU parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt called on the Union to remain unified. “I think the Union will only be successful if it competes as a team,” said Voigt Rheinische Post. It is good that the Union has two strong prime ministers in Laschet and Söder. The decision as to which of the two heads of government will run as candidate for chancellor of the Union should be made between Easter and Pentecost.

Survey low for Union: Greens gain, CDU and CSU collapse massively

In several polls, the Union recently collapsed massively. In a YouGov poll published on Thursday, the Union clearly lost its approval: If there was a general election next Sunday, the CDU and CSU would only get 27 percent of the vote. That is six percentage points less than in February and nine points less than in January.

Video: Chancellor candidate survey: Söder clearly ahead of Laschet

The SPD was 17 percent in the March poll. The Greens gained three points to 21 percent, the FDP improved by two points to ten percent. The AfD was unchanged at eleven percent, the Left Party at eight percent. For the so-called Sunday question, according to the polling company YouGov, 1637 people out of 2054 survey participants who were eligible to vote stated their intention to vote between Thursday and Monday. (dpa / AFP / fmü)