German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor as chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Armin Laschet, allowed the Nord Stream 2 project to be stopped if it was used against Ukraine. It is reported by TASS…

According to the politician, this is a purely economic project. “If the president [России Владимир] Putin will not adhere to this rule and will use it [«Северный поток-2»] against Ukraine, you can stop it at any time, even when the pipeline is ready, ”the politician said. Laschet added that “in this case, there will be no basis for a deal.”

In turn, the candidate for Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from the Green Party, Annalena Berbock, said that she “would not finish building the gas pipeline”. According to her, Europe is already “dependent on Russian gas.”

Earlier in June, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba named two conditions for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. “The condition for its launch should be the de-occupation of our territories and the energy security of Ukraine,” he said.

On June 10, the operator Nord Stream 2 AG announced that the construction of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been completed. The company noted that the pipe-laying was completed on June 4, and an overlap was made on June 10 – the offshore sections of the gas pipeline laid from the side of Russia and Germany were interconnected. Pipe-laying work on the offshore section of the second string is still ongoing.