Stay tuned, hope: Germany continues to fight against Corona. The warm months of the year are just around the corner. Merkel is optimistic.

Berlin – spring, summer, autumn and winter: every year. Meteorologically, Germany is now in the second Corona spring. But instead of sitting in the meadow with friends at the moment, marveling at the crocuses and snowdrops, everyone should stay at home as often as possible. Because with a possible third wave, there is also a threat of the next spring lockdown.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) tried to spread some hope after the Corona summit. “Spring 2021 will be different than spring a year ago.” Merkel bases her prediction on two decisive differences: several vaccines and a range of corona tests that are now available – at least in theory. The federal and state governments set up a controversial task force for this purpose.

Merkel’s spring hope: The successes should not be gambled away

Germany was able to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite mutants, the country records daily infection numbers “which are among the lower in European comparison,” said Merkel. At the same time, she emphasized that opening steps should not jeopardize development. There are examples of a dramatic third wave in Europe. “We are also at risk,” said the Chancellor.

And then, in terms of measures, spring would look familiar to everyone. As a reminder: The spring months of 2020 were very dark due to the corona. At the beginning of March, federal states reported their first cases, photos of hamster purchases and empty shelves flooded the media. On March 22nd, the federal and state governments agreed on strict contact restrictions. Many stayed at home around Easter instead of meeting their families. The first easing did not begin until the end of April. The discussions about it dragged on through May.

Easter is already the beginning of April this year, so in around a month. The corona numbers are currently stagnating in many places, in some places they are already increasing. Further opening steps from March 8th will therefore have to be awaited in order to quantify their effects. Around Easter, Germany could “have a good time” or “sit in the next lockdown”, said Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Wednesday night.

Corona in Germany: intensive care physicians warn of easing – Spahn also with spring hope

And experts already warned urgently before the federal-state consultations against easing, which will now come gradually and depending on the incidence value in the districts. “We demand a continuation of the lockdown measures until April 1,” said DIVI boss Gernot Marx about a video switch. “Otherwise the third wave will be very difficult or impossible to control.” Depending on the development, the DIVI forecast model sometimes makes bad forecasts. Spring 2021 would then be different in that it could possibly get even worse with cases and death tolls.

In order to prevent such scenarios, politicians will have to weigh up what is possible. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also dropped a spring sentence in the Bundestag on Thursday: “Everything indicates that this will be the last spring in this pandemic.” Germany hopes that his assessment is correct. (cibo)

