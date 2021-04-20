The National Council of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union,

His support for the candidacy of party leader Armin Laschet for the position of chancellor in the German federal elections

On the conservative conglomerate.

A party spokesman said 31 councilors supported Lachet and nine voted for his rival, Marcus Zuder.

Six members abstained from voting late on Monday after more than six hours of deliberations.

The Christian Social Democratic Union bloc usually selects one candidate to lead them to the elections.

After days of stalemate, Zoder said on Monday that it was up to the much larger Christian Democratic Union to decide the way forward.