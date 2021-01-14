The three candidates for the presidency of the CDU, Norbert Röttgen, Armin Laschet (center) and Friedrich Merz, last October during a party ceremony. Michael Kappeler / AP

The race for the succession of Angela Merkel is decided this weekend in Germany with the congress that the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) will hold for the first time in a totally telematic way because of the pandemic. Three candidates – all men, all middle-aged and all from the same federated state – will submit to the scrutiny of 1,001 delegates who will vote, in a crucial congress for the history of the party and the country, which will be led by the CDU and therefore He will start with an advantage to also be the candidate of this formation in the general elections next September. They will be the first without Merkel, who has held the German Chancellery for 16 years.

The candidates are little known outside the country. The polls give Friedrich Merz, 65, a millionaire, a good speaker, a lawyer by profession and at the time one of the greatest promises of the CDU, where he came to lead the parliamentary group. In 2009, he left politics to return in 2018 with his eyes on the Foreign Ministry. He was already a candidate at the Hamburg congress in December 2018 and lost by very few votes to Merkel’s protégé, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, currently Defense Minister. Very critical of the chancellor, especially with her immigration policy, her election would mean a turn from the centrist line of the German leader. Merz promises to recover what he calls “the essences of the party”, that is, to swing back to the right to try to recover the almost one million voters who were seduced by the extreme right of Alternative for Germany. He clearly says that he wants to end the Merkel era. The newspaper Politician he has been referred to as “the German Donald Trump.” He is the only candidate who currently does not have any political office, but has a lot of support among the militancy.

Armin Laschet, head of Government of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in Germany, offers continuity with Merkel’s ideological line. The 59-year-old politician maintains a good relationship with the chancellor and has always defended her immigration policies. It is preferred by the apparatus and the most obvious option after the chancellor’s favorite, Kramp-Karrenbauer, abandoned the race for the Chancellery in February 2020 and left the succession that Merkel had prepared in the air. Laschet has linked his political destiny to the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, who would become his vice president if he won. Spahn achieved popularity during the first wave, which Germany weathered better than most of its European neighbors. Now, however, with a record of deaths and a confinement that is expected to last during February and March, that management is in question.

Merkel’s centrist essences would also be assured if Norbert Röttgen is chosen to lead the German center-right. The 55-year-old politician was the Chancellor’s Minister for the Environment and has chaired the Bundestag’s Foreign Committee since 2014. The German press considers him the outsider Among the trio of candidates and until a few days ago he attributed less probability of success than his rivals, although a recent survey by Infratest Dimap gives him a higher rating than Laschet. The candidate wants the party to be “more feminine, younger and more digital,” he assures in his presentation for the congress.

The next candidate for chancellor could emerge from the shortlist of candidates, but another could also be chosen. A poll by the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen polling institute asked a few days ago which center-right politician could be Chancellor, and two people scored better than Merz, Laschet and Röttgen. By far Markus Söder, the leader of the CSU, the Bavarian brother-party of the CDU, is the favorite. Söder has gained a lot of political weight during the coronavirus crisis due to his management as head of the State of Bavaria. It tends to go ahead by proposing measures that capture the attention of the press and initiates controversial debates, such as forcing reluctant health workers to get the vaccine. The Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, replied this week in Parliament that vaccination is not going to be mandatory for anyone in Germany.

Precisely Spahn raises the second highest support among citizens to become a candidate for chancellor. The survey gives it 37%, while Merz gets 30%, Laschen 27% and Röttgen 25%. The young minister (40 years old) is ideologically more to the right than Merkel. The management of the pandemic has given his portfolio an unprecedented visibility, which he has taken advantage of. The German media attribute his ambition to run for the Chancellery, something that he denies every time they ask him, the last time in the newspaper a few days ago Welt am Sonntag.

Electoral success

Polls can give clues about trends, but those who are going to vote in the CDU congress are not the voters or the affiliates, but 1,001 delegates, whose decision is presumed conservative in the sense of trying to ensure electoral success. Many of them hold positions in Administrations governed by the CDU that they want to keep. Of them, 300 are women and among them Merz does not seem to convince. The president of the CDU Women’s group, Annette Widmann-Mauz, has recognized the “clear preference” of her group for Laschet or Röttgen, while the Minister of Education, Anja Karliczek, indirectly warned about the election of Merz by assuring that no believes that citizens want “an electoral campaign of confrontation.” Merz is the candidate who has been least interested in issues such as the gender quota in his party.

Although this Thursday there are already digital meetings of the press with different members of the CDU, the congress officially begins on Friday afternoon with the intervention of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who formally remains the president of the party despite her resignation a few months ago . Then Angela Merkel will speak; the general secretary of the CDU, Paul Ziemiak; Markus Söder and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The speeches of the candidates will arrive on Saturday morning and immediately afterwards the delegates, many of them elderly, will vote telematically from their computers, tablets or mobiles. If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, there will be a second round. Der sppiegel has published that countless technical questions have arrived at the party headquarters, with questions such as “What is a browser?”