Munich – There are years when New Years Address politicians are part of the annoying compulsory program. In Corona times but it is more important than usual to see the big picture. Especially if you can Angela Merkel* means that is going into the last year of her long term as Chancellor. That is why one pauses briefly when the 66-year-old wants to say “something personal” towards the end of her speech: She will not be with her in nine months Bundestag election line up, it begins. And then: “Therefore, this is in all probability the last time that I will meet with a New Years Address may contact you. “

Merkel looks forward to the new year with “a lot of hope”

In all likelihood? The gentlemen Merz, Lash and Röttgen can hardly ignore the small restriction. Merkel probably wanted to suggest that coalition negotiations could perhaps last until the beginning of 2022. It is the only moment when your appearance surprises. Otherwise she says in hers sober Merkel kindwhat to say after such a year. In 2020, there would actually have been no need for escalation. Merkel nevertheless chooses a few superlatives: “Never in the last 15 years have we all found the old year so difficult – and despite all the worries and some skepticism we have never looked forward to the new year with so much hope.”

From the quiet The end of the chancellorship after the long term of office there is no question. A year ago, many had prophesied her existence as a “lame duck” – because of that. EU Council Presidency, Brexit negotiations, Corona crisis summit on crisis summit; The Chancellor is in demand and as busy as ever. The Union is already discussing a postponement of the Freestyle of the Chancellor candidatebecause the successor could seem too small next to the incumbent.

Mourning the corona deaths: Merkel speaks of a breathless year

But Merkel would not be Merkelif you are in your New Years Address would talk too much about their own well-being. The “personal word” ends before it really begins. The focus is on that Coronavirus * and the sacrifices it took. “At the end of this breathless year it is also time to pause for a moment – and mourn,” she says. “As a society we must not forget how many have lost a loved one without being able to be close to them in the last few hours.” Armin Laschet * recently even apologized for the strict regulations for old people’s and nursing homes in the spring. Goes that far Merkel Not.

She thanks doctors, nurses and nurses, the employees of the health centers and the armed forces. And she reprimands all those who risk the virus denied. “conspiracy theories are not only untrue and dangerous, they are also cynical and cruel “towards people who have lost loved ones through illness.

Merkel will be vaccinated “when it’s my turn”

Merkel’s outlook for 2021 is not gloomy. The next unpleasant decisions are due in the first week. On January 5th, she wants to talk to the Prime Minister over a Extension of the lockdown * to advise. The number of infections does not indicate the end of the restrictions. But the Chancellor doesn’t dwell on it for too long in her address. Your hope lies in vaccine and in research – especially from Germany. She ignores the discussion about the bumpy introduction in this country. The country will have to wait even longer for high-profile images of the Chancellor with her sleeves rolled up. “I’ll also get vaccinated when it’s my turn.”

That should be the case in spring at the earliest, if Merkel turns into the home stretch of her term of office. Until then she has a lot to do. "The pandemic was and is a political, social, economic task of the century," says the Chancellor. "She is a historical crisis that has imposed a lot on everyone and too much on some. " Merkel will continue to work and then leave the Chancellery. In all likelihood.