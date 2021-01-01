W.he term of office is rounded off! If the Chancellor had given 15 or 17 New Year’s speeches, the picture editors of the German Press Agency would have had more trouble putting together such a beautiful New Year’s speech picture combination (see below).

The photos show Angela Merkel after the recording of the address in the Chancellery, from 2005 to 2020. Fortunately, the Chancellor gave exactly 16 speeches, because the 16 has it all, as an even number, a square and even a biquadrade number. But because you can never be so sure, especially after a Corona year, she said it was “in all probability the last time that I will be able to address you as Chancellor with a New Year’s address”.



That sounds slightly ironic. But this series of photos means business: because if the photos testify to something, then it is extraordinary stability. Your jacket may look matt, velvety or shiny, it may have a wine-red, dark blue or brownish shimmer – the woman is always the same. In addition to the silver-colored jacket from 2012 (third row on the left), what really stands out is the current appearance: gold is the third color of our flag, and gold is a stable metal that is considered a safe investment, especially in times of crisis. In all likelihood, Angela Merkel’s appearance as Chancellor after the last New Year’s appearance speaks of a certain patriotism and the desire for durability and perseverance.

The corona lockdown gave the appearance great visibility: 4.49 million viewers watched the broadcast on the first after the “Tagesschau” at 8 p.m., 4.33 million on ZDF (from 7.15 p.m.) – that was significantly more than in 2019 had only about 5.1 million viewers tuned in. Corona also determines the image of Angela Merkel that we will in all probability remember.