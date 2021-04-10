The Corona summit with Merkel has been canceled: A law should now fix it. The draft has already leaked – with strict tightening.

In the coming week, the Bundestag is to take the lead in fighting pandemic – a turning point in German Corona * policy (see first report).

A new Infection Protection Act is to prescribe uniform measures nationwide from an incidence of 100 – details of the regulations are now known (see update from April 10, 2021, 9:00 a.m.).

The Prime Minister’s Conference had previously been canceled.

Update from April 10, 2021, 9 a.m .: More and more details about the federal government’s draft for a new infection protection law are becoming known, which is currently about mirror and world is quoted. The draft law also regulates various exceptions. In the case of the curfew, which is to be enforced between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in regions with an incidence of 100 or more, medical emergencies, professional activities, the care of people in need of support and actions to take care of animals are exceptions.

In addition, schools and universities should be allowed to offer face-to-face lessons as part of the emergency brake if all participants can present a negative Sars-CoV-2 test that is not older than 36 hours. However, if the seven-day incidence is over 200 on three consecutive days, then only distance teaching is allowed.

Merkel’s Emergency Brakes Act: Unclear hairdressing salons

Theaters, cinemas, museums, zoos and other leisure facilities such as thermal baths and saunas must close and overnight stays for tourists should be prohibited. The retail trade that is still authorized (food retailers, drugstores, beverage stores, health food stores, pharmacies and petrol stations) must also implement a nationwide limit on the number of customers per square meter. Restaurants and canteens have to close and can only offer take-away food and drinks. Professional sport can continue to take place without spectators.

Some areas are not yet regulated in the draft law. It is currently unclear what will apply to hairdressing salons. The draft prescribes the closure of “shops and markets with customer traffic for trade, service and craft offers”. However, the draft law also states that FFP2 masks must be worn during body-hugging services. So far, there are no regulations for worship and demonstrations in the draft.

Amendment of the Infection Protection Act: Dynamic pandemic calls for uniform lockdown measures

From an incidence of 100, the federal government should be able to issue ordinances to contain the pandemic. So far, this has only been allowed to those countries that will continue to be allowed to adopt corona measures if these go beyond the provisions of the Infection Protection Act.

On Tuesday, the Corona cabinet will vote on the amendment to the Infection Protection Act, which was last revised in November. This only becomes relevant from an incidence of 100. Below this value, the existing resolutions of the Prime Minister’s Conference should continue and the states should retain their jurisdiction. This planned change in the law is described in the draft as necessary because “the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus has developed into a very dynamic pandemic that makes uniform national regulations and measures absolutely necessary”

Update from April 9, 2021, 9:01 p.m .: Not only the curfew is the subject of the federal government’s draft for a new infection protection law. The design that Business Insider has now fully published, also provides that the exercise of sport is prohibited from an incidence of 100, with the exception of individual sport. Contacts are again only permitted with a person outside the household, provided that the total number of people does not exceed five, with the exception of children under 14 years of age.

In addition, the law already provides that there could be special regulations for people who can be assumed to be “immunized against the coronavirus”. One federal state wants to introduce exemptions for vaccinated people from April 12th.

Corona lockdown in Germany: “Formulation aid” of the Infection Protection Act became known – curfews planned

Update from April 9, 2021, 7:25 p.m .: From an incidence of 100 on three consecutive days, the emergency brake applies on the day after next. This is now to be regulated uniformly nationwide, as a “formulation aid” for a draft law says. The formulation aid is said to have been handed over to the parliamentary groups of the SPD and Union on Friday afternoon and is up to the broadcaster ntv in front. Accordingly, the emergency brake includes a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with the known exceptions, as well as a suspension of face-to-face lessons outside of emergency care. Shops and “markets with customer traffic for trade, service and craft offers” must close – this also includes hardware stores. The exceptions are grocery stores, health food stores, pharmacies and petrol stations.

After the MPK: Laschet (CDU) advocates changes to the Infection Protection Act

Update from April 9, 2021, 6:29 p.m.: Armin Laschet supports the Chancellor’s plans. The CDU chairman and prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia therefore advocates that the regulations should be standardized nationwide and that the Infection Protection Act should be changed. “The state government is constructively involved in the deliberations for a federal regulation of necessary measures to protect against infection,” said a spokesman for the Düsseldorf State Chancellery on Friday. Laschet had already pointed out an urgent need for action at the beginning of the week.

The chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Düsseldorf state parliament, Christof Rasche, is against the planned standardization of the corona rules in Germany. He asked himself whether “individual politicians wanted to distinguish themselves with a hard lockdown,” he said on Friday.

Merkel’s Corona summit disempowered: what comes after the Prime Minister’s Conference?

First report from April 9th, 2021, 3:57 p.m.: Berlin / Munich – The German corona policy is facing a turning point: Instead of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK), the Bundestag is to take over the scepter next week – and by law to adopt a nationwide uniform lockdown mechanism for regions with incidences over 100. The federal and state governments had not been able to agree on a consistent common path for many months.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday that a new path had been chosen “for this phase of the pandemic”. The instrument of the corona summit is by no means a thing of the past. However, it seems unclear how great the impact of the move will be. For the time being, according to Demmer, the amendment to the Infection Protection Act is intended to replace possible individual measures for a “bridge lockdown”. Calls have already been heard from the Bundestag for influence on further adjusting screws in the fight against pandemics.

Corona law: Merkel, Scholz and Söder already agreed? First content leaked

The first rumors about a possible content of the law were already circulating on Friday afternoon. Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU), her deputy Olaf Scholz (SPD) and CSU boss Markus Söder * would have negotiated content in 48 hours and discussed it on Friday in a switch with MPK boss Michael Müller (SPD), the reported picture.

According to this information, it is planned to leave the decision-making sovereignty to the federal states in counties with an incidence of up to 100. In addition, a night curfew from 8 or 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. should apply. At the same time, all stores except grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, garden centers and hairdressers should close and compulsory testing for companies should come into force. When it comes to the topic of home office, only “sharp appeal” should continue. According to Bild, the plan to compulsorily close schools with an incidence of 200 or more is controversial.

On Friday afternoon, Scholz confirmed parts of the plans – among other things, that curfews will be an issue in the law and that distance teaching is planned from an incidence of 200 onwards.

Corona summit canceled: last-second decision in favor of law – schedule still unclear, RKI worried

The point in time of the decision in favor of the law path is explosive. Merkel had threatened the country leaders weeks ago to intervene by law. Most recently, the federal and state governments could not even agree on a (new) date for their talks – Prime Ministers accused each other of a lack of preparation. Now the new path, long called for by the opposition, will cost additional time: Originally a summit should have taken place on Monday (April 12th) *.

According to government information, the cabinet will pass a bill on Tuesday. The Bundestag and Bundesrat then still have to agree. In view of this, Demmer was unable to name a specific time horizon for the statutory emergency brake to come into force on Friday.

The Robert Koch Institute is sounding the alarm: The current situation is “not conducive to infection protection against Covid-19,” said institute director Lothar Wieler on Friday. He stressed that every day of waiting costs human lives. Wieler also spoke out in favor of restricted mobility. “If you look at the modeling that comes from many groups in Germany, then a lockdown means that mobility will be massively restricted.” It was not initially foreseeable whether a corresponding plan would be included in the change in the law. The same applied to the question of possible closings in retail.

Corona lockdown: Bundestag should take over – Prime Minister allegedly “on board”

The Greens welcomed the inclusion of the Bundestag. “If the Bundestag now makes binding, legally secure decisions, based on science, in the knowledge that intensive care units and many who work there are at their limit, that would be political responsibility,” tweeted parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt. At the same time, she let it be known that the Greens in the Bundestag are calling for bigger steps than the stipulation of limit values: “And for that we finally have to get into the world of work: #homeoffice #testpflicht, drive companies down where possible.”

For the time being, according to the Federal Government, the Prime Ministers do not feel disempowered. Merkel’s spokeswoman Demmer explained that the federal and state governments had agreed on the new decision-making path in consultation with the parliamentary groups: “Everyone involved is on board.” to be expected. But statements quickly allowed other conclusions to be drawn. The rejection of the MPK destroys the reputation of the group, complained Thuringia’s head of state Bodo Ramelow, he was “stunned”. He suspects that there is no longer a common line in the Union-run camp. Since the failure of the Easter rest period, the Chancellery has been “busy creating unrest” in his view.

The development does not initially cast a positive light on German corona policy *: In the event that the seven-day incidence in a region exceeds 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the federal and state governments had already agreed rules at the beginning of March: All easing of the corona measures would therefore have to be completely withdrawn. However, in the past few weeks it has been shown many times that this so-called emergency brake is not used. Merkel had also criticized this. The rules should therefore now be made binding in the Infection Protection Act. (fn with material from dpa) *Merkur.de and 24hamburg.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.

