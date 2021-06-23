The climate policy of Angela Merkel’s GroKo recently turned into a race against the clock. But on Wednesday the cabinet wants to launch its climate legacy.

Berlin – So it will come after all – albeit at the last minute. A GroKo climate protection law is up for vote in the Bundestag on Thursday. It should establish the stricter German emission targets in a legally binding manner – as the Federal Constitutional Court had warned. The new regulation is to be supplemented by further measures, especially in the energy sector. The Union and the SPD only came to an agreement after a long struggle – and not even in all the details, for example when it comes to the cost allocation between tenants and landlords.

However, it immediately criticized the government after the plans of Angela Merkel’s government * became known. There are only “a few small funding programs” instead of “fundamental reforms”, criticized the Green parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter on Tuesday in Berlin. FDP leader Christian Lindner criticized the fact that the climate and energy policy in Germany was “canted in a planned economy” and therefore too expensive and “technologically deadlocked”.

Criticism also came from social and environmental associations. The coalition resolutions are “unambitious in terms of climate policy”, and “any social balance is missing”, according to a joint statement by the BUND and the Paritätischem Wohlfahrtsverband. There is no strategy for CO2 pricing including social compensation, but relief only for companies. The Greens had recently also had to listen to harsh criticism because of anti-social climate plans – however, the party’s election program provides for relief for less well-off people *. You can read an overview of what the GroKo climate package actually includes:

Merkel’s GroKo puts together a climate package – it says it

Emissions targets: The emissions target for 2030 has been tightened to a CO2 reduction of 65 percent instead of the previous 55 percent compared to 1990 levels. The requirement for a CO2 reduction of 88 percent for 2040 will be included in the law. So far, a target of minus 70 percent has applied here, but this was not anchored in law. Annual reduction targets are now also stated for the years between 2030 and 2040, around minus 70 percent for 2032, minus 77 percent for 2035 and minus 83 percent for 2038.

Greenhouse gas neutrality: The goal of greenhouse gas neutrality is now to be achieved by 2045. So far, this should have been done by 2050. For the first time, a negative climate target is also legally stipulated: “After 2045, negative emissions are to be achieved,” says the draft.

Climate package comes before the federal election: concrete limits for several industries

Sector objectives: For the years from 2020 to 2030, the Climate Protection Act provides for maximum permissible emissions for individual economic sectors. The values ​​are to be adjusted here from 2023 in order to ensure a relatively even reduction in CO2 emissions until the new 65 percent target is reached.

For the energy sector, the target value for 2030 is now 108 megatons of CO2 equivalents instead of the previous 175 megatons. For industry, the target value for 2030 will decrease from 140 to 118 megatons compared to the previous legal situation, for buildings from 70 moderately to 67 megatons, for traffic from 95 to 85 megatons, for agriculture from 58 to 56 megatons. For other areas it remains at five megatons.

For the years from 2031 to 2045, too, the law provides for specific reduction targets for each individual year. How these will be divided between the sectors will not be determined until 2024.

Natural ecosystems: New is a paragraph on the climate impact of natural ecosystems, which is to be strengthened in harmony with nature and species protection. The aim is to achieve a reduction effect of 25 megatons of CO2 equivalents by 2030, 35 megatons by 2040 and at least 40 megatons by 2045.

Merkel’s climate legacy: GroKo cabinet wants to pass 8 billion euro program

Energy and climate package: The coalition agreement on Monday envisages increasing the tender volumes for new onshore wind turbines by 1.1 gigawatts to four gigawatts and for solar systems by 4.1 gigawatts to six gigawatts. The repowering of existing systems is also to be made easier. Existing loads from the old system are to be taken into account in the approval process. Further relief concerns new solar systems and the expansion of the hydrogen economy.

Immediate program: An emergency program by the government with a volume of eight billion euros, primarily for 2022, is intended to support the implementation of the new climate protection goals. According to the budget planning of the Federal Ministry of Finance, which is to be decided by the cabinet this Wednesday, 5.5 billion euros are earmarked for increasing funding for energy-efficient building renovation, as well as 1.07 billion euros for the transport sector and 0.86 billion euros for climate protection in the sector Industry. In addition, there are further funds from the Energy and Climate Fund.

Relief for tenants: There was no agreement in the coalition on relieving tenants. A deal that had actually already been agreed broke up to the annoyance of the SPD at the Union faction. According to a cabinet decision, these should in future share the additional costs due to CO2 pricing evenly with the landlord. However, the Union parliamentary group rejected this regulation demanded by the SPD. (AFP / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.