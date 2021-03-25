Before the start of the EU summit, Angela Merkel makes a government statement in the Bundestag. She also wants to say a few words about the corona policy.

Angela Merkel (CDU) * speaks in the Bundestag again on Thursday – at 9 a.m. she makes a government statement.

It will be about the upcoming EU summit and the corona policy (see first report).

Update from March 25th, 8.55 a.m .: In a few minutes, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will appear at the lectern in the Bundestag. She wants to explain her corona policy once more. In doing so, she probably comes up with the Easter withdrawal. But she also wants to make her position for the EU summit, which starts in the afternoon, clear. This is also about fighting the pandemic across Europe.

Chancellor Merkel makes government statement – on Wednesday she had already appeared for the government survey

Update from March 25th, 7:57 a.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel has another appearance in the Bundestag this Thursday morning: from 9 a.m., she will hold a government statement on the EU summit and the corona policy (see first report). On Wednesday, she already answered the questions of the MPs – she heard many expressions of respect because of her admission of mistakes to the Easter rest, but the MPs once again complained that Corona decisions are made behind closed doors instead of in the Bundestag. Even Markus Söder called for a rethink in the form of a reform of the Prime Minister’s Conference, and Merkel did not seem averse to the ARD the day before.

After the FDP asked the Chancellor to keep its government declaration not only for the upcoming EU summit, the thematic framework was expanded so that the latest Corona resolutions should also be discussed again. How much new comes along is uncertain. On Wednesday, the opposition partly demanded that the Chancellor ask the vote of confidence – which she has already refused. Resignation calls were also loud on Twitter, but Merkel has so far made no move to give in. In the Saarbrücker Zeitung said FDP leader Christian Lindner that his party is not calling for new elections.

Merkel’s government statement: Chancellor presents position for EU summit – news on the fight against corona?

First report from March 25th: Berlin – Thursday begins in the Bundestag with a government statement by Angela Merkel (CDU *). At 9 a.m., she wants to comment on her further course in corona policy and the EU summit on Friday and Saturday.

After the apology and U-turn in the matter of Easter lockdown, it is eagerly awaited to see whether new ideas in the fight against the third wave will already emerge. The concrete implementation of the emergency brake, but also further corona tests and new vaccination strategies could be up for debate. About 90 minutes are scheduled for a debate afterwards. On Wednesday, calls had become louder that decisions on corona measures should be taken in parliament in the future and no longer in the prime ministerial conference. Merkel * could also comment on this.

Government declaration by Angela Merkel: The EU summit on Corona on March 25th and 26th via video link

The EU summit will also take place on Thursday. The EU member states will exchange views in what is expected to be a two-day video conference – here, too, the main focus will be on containing the corona pandemic. In the government declaration, Merkel is also likely to set out her positions on this in advance.

A central question of the EU summit will be how the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus * can be accelerated. Among other things, a common strategy for stricter export controls for vaccines should be sought. Some countries – including Austria – are also calling for the vaccines obtained through the EU to be redistributed because they received too little.

Merkel government statement: Joe Biden will be switched on as a guest at the EU summit

What will Angela Merkel say about relations with Turkey and Russia? After the strained relations with Turkey due to gas drilling had eased somewhat, a further compromise may be up for discussion here. However, EU sanctions against Russia could be decided because of human rights violations.

The guest appearance of the new US President Joe Biden, who will speak about future relations between the US and the EU, is eagerly awaited towards the evening. According to Merkel’s government declaration, the Bundestag * is about improving the fight against sexual abuse of children and continuing the deployment of the German armed forces in Afghanistan, as well as introducing a lobby register. (kat / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.