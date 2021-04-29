ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Will an urgent corona problem be put on the back burner again? The SPD warns the Angela Merkel’s Union against legal gossip – it’s about rights for vaccinated people.

Berlin – The federal government of Angela Merkel (CDU) could face the next legal defeat when dealing with fully vaccinated people – the Bundestag SPD is already sounding the alarm. At the vaccination summit, the Chancellor and Prime Minister had postponed the controversial issue of easing for vaccinated people until the end of May. But that could come too late, warns the faction of the smaller GroKo partner.

The opposition is also putting pressure on them: the left wants to exclude vaccinated people from contact restrictions in the future. The FDP had already accused the government on Wednesday of a “junk mode” in the important – and long foreseeable – question. And the much-touted “patchwork quilt” is already growing. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has already announced the first easing. Also Countries like Hessen * and Rhineland-Palatinate are already acting.

Rights for vaccinated people: SPD warns of embarrassment in front of the constitutional court – “We should get ahead”

If there is no quick decision on returned basic rights for vaccinated people, there is a threat of court decisions, said the legal policy spokesman for the SPD * parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner, of the dpa. “In particular, it must be avoided that the Federal Constitutional Court lifts the federal emergency brake on the conceivable justification that it does not differentiate between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.” The court is already dealing with dozens of complaints against the law.

If vaccinated and convalescents pose only minor dangers, serious encroachments on fundamental rights such as exit restrictions or contact bans are no longer proportionate, argued Fechner. “Courts have also already ruled that far-reaching encroachments on fundamental rights for vaccinated people are disproportionate. We should prevent further such court decisions. “

Corona in Germany: “That is far too long” – SPD wants to decide to relax people who have been vaccinated as early as next week

The aim is to pass it in the Federal Council on Friday next week, said Fechner. On Friday, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) wanted to make a proposal for an ordinance on the subject. This could be decided by the Federal Cabinet on Monday, discussed in the committees on Wednesday and passed in the Bundestag * on Thursday. The SPD proposed to the coalition partner CDU / CSU that Lambrecht should discuss the proposal immediately. “To wait until the end of May for the entry into force as planned by the Union is far too long.”

Rapid deliberations and the coming into force of the ordinance next week are also necessary because the Federal Constitutional Court has set the Bundestag a deadline of Sunday for urgent motions from vaccinated people, stressed Fechner.

“Just as quickly as we reacted to the restrictions imposed by Corona measures, the Bundestag must also lift restrictions that are no longer required as quickly as possible,” demanded Fechner. “Soon we will have millions of vaccine doses available and there must be an incentive to get vaccinated.” In view of the “pleasantly high vaccination rate”, the period in which more is possible for vaccinated people than for non-vaccinated people is manageable.

Do not count vaccinated people in the event of contact restrictions? Linke formulates paper for “return to normality”

Meanwhile, the left has already formulated concrete plans. For people who have been completely vaccinated against Corona, the first parliamentary director of the parliamentary group, Jan Korte, believes that the contact restrictions should be relaxed. In a paper “To accelerate the vaccination campaign and the return to normalcy”, Korte suggests that vaccinated persons – just like children belonging to the household – should not be included in the number of people allowed for private meetings indoors and outdoors, “neither as individuals nor as their own household”. Otherwise, the same rules should apply to fully vaccinated people as to people who tested negative, writes Korte.

In the five-point paper, he also calls for vaccination prioritization to be maintained in the vaccination centers, but to be lifted in the general practitioners’ practices in order to speed up vaccinations. “We have to trust that general practitioners determine the sequence of vaccinations for their patients themselves based on their medical history.”

Other problems threaten one way or another with the upcoming easing: FDP parliamentary group vice Stephan Thomae has already expressed harsh criticism of Merkel’s plans in an interview with Merkur.de – he described the fact that those tested may not be equated with vaccinated people as a “slap in the face” *. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de and fr.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.