A corona emergency brake law for all of Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s advance came late. Now he is under criticism – in the Bundestag and from lawyers.

The Corona summit * is disempowered: A nationwide law should – albeit late – stipulate uniform rules.

Angela Merkel’s cabinet passed a draft on Tuesday, and it is due to go to the Bundestag on Friday.

But the plans are met with bitter criticism – also in the GroKo parliamentary groups and with lawyers from the Chancellery.

Update from April 15, 1:57 p.m .: The planned law for nationwide corona containment measures threatens legal hardship even from the grand coalition: The Bavarian SPD member of the Bundestag Florian Post wants to complain against it, should there not be any substantial changes. “I have serious doubts about the constitutionality of this law,” he said on Thursday picture. “If the automatism remains that curfews have to be imposed above a certain incidence value, then I no longer see the proportionality of the funds being guaranteed.”

There is also a threat of legal action from Bavaria – by Markus Söder’s coalition partner Free Voters. The alliance in Munich is apparently already under pressure, CSU General Secretary Markus Blume raised allegations.

CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet also raised implicit criticism of the actions of Angela Merkel’s government on Thursday. He defended his idea of ​​a “bridge lockdown” from the Easter weekend in the Düsseldorf state parliament. “The idea was ridiculed,” he said. If the quick, hard lockdown he proposed “as part of a bridge to more perspectives” had been implemented instead, one would be further ahead today.

Corona emergency brake: Spahn shoots against its own law – and calls on countries to act independently

Update from April 15, 11.50 a.m .: On Thursday, negative messages for the planned Corona Emergency Brakes Act from Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived almost every minute. This is how a planned constitutional complaint is taking shape. And even Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is now calling on the states to act independently – the aim was actually to ensure a nationwide uniform procedure.

It is good that there will soon be “a uniform and comprehensible regulation”, said Spahn on Thursday in Berlin. “But we shouldn’t wait for the Bundestag to pass this law next week.” “Time is of the essence and everyone already has the opportunity to act,” said Spahn.

The minister also criticized a specific passage in the amendment passed by his own cabinet. He criticized the fact that the schools should only stop classroom teaching if the incidence of seven days is over 200 in a population of 100,000. The minister stressed that he could envision this measure “much earlier”.

Meanwhile, the Free Voters are preparing a constitutional complaint. The focus should be on the planned nocturnal exit restriction, said the Free Voters federal chairman and Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger in the Bavarian radio. It could be useful in individual cases, for example when a district has high numbers and young people “play cat and mouse with the police and celebrate parties at night,” said Aiwanger. “But not in May at 9 p.m. when the sun is still shining – nobody stays at home, there are protests.”

Aiwanger also criticized the planned expansion of competencies for the federal government. “We raved about federalism for decades, and now we are handing over the powers to the federal government without need.” However, the Free Voters only want to formulate the complaint when the law has been passed: “You can only sue if you know against what one complains. “

Merkel’s emergency brake threatens to flop: even lawyers from the Chancellery warn – CDU MPs are rebelling

First report: Berlin – Quick action, less patchwork in Germany, planning security in the Corona crisis: This is what Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) hoped for her own emergency brake amendment to the Infection Protection Act.

It doesn’t seem to work too well. The Bundestag, which was placed under explicit time pressure, did not want to wave the explosive law through in an urgent procedure, the first prime ministers are announcing their own plans – and there are serious legal doubts about the content of Merkel’s emergency brake. Meanwhile, medics are sounding the alarm. In view of the increasing number of corona cases, you see danger in arrears. German Corona policy is likely to have turbulent days ahead of it.

Corona emergency brake: Opposition is vehemently criticizing the infection protection law – lawyers from the Chancellery are also sounding the alarm

On Friday, the Infection Protection Act goes into the first reading of the Bundestag with the new emergency brake. The Greens, the Left, the FDP and the AfD have already announced massive concerns. The planned curfews in particular are met with criticism from the opposition. But the new competencies for the federal government are also causing suspicion: FDP parliamentary group manager Marco Buschmann criticizes an “extreme concentration of power”. His left-wing counterpart Amira Mohamed Ali sees the possibility of enacting regulations for areas of high incidence by means of an ordinance, a “clean bill of health for the federal government to intervene in fundamental rights”, as she does taz explained.

But Merkel’s federal government gets even worse: criticism can also be heard from the SPD and the Union. In addition, even experts from the Chancellery apparently doubt the legal durability of the plans for curfews. So she wants picture have found out about an extremely critical report from Merkel’s house.

The curfew was problematic in terms of “proportionality” and “currently unproven effectiveness” and has already been cashed in by the courts in countries, according to the paper, in one of seven papers signed to Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU). In addition, the incidence can be challenged as the sole benchmark for the proposed regulations. Other factors, such as the R-value or the occupancy of the intensive care beds, would also have to be included in the law. The government’s own experts are warning of a flop – courts could cash in the new infection protection law again.

Corona law: The Union and the SPD are also criticizing Merkel’s plans – Scholz defends curfews

At the same time, there is also criticism from within the ranks of the Bundestag. “The envisaged law does not allow any regional differentiation and ensures that the planned model tests to cope with the corona pandemic can no longer be implemented,” warned the conservative CDU MP Sylvia Pantel West German newspaper. According to picture there are currently a dozen Union MPs who reject the law with various arguments – from criticism of curfews to doubts about a centralized approach. There are also some party celebrities such as ex-Transport Minister Peter Ramsauer (CSU).

The SPD parliamentary group also called for improvements on Tuesday. In a position paper it says: “The incidence value is an important indicator for measuring the incidence of infection. However, it cannot be used as the sole criterion for the need for measures that often significantly encroach on fundamental rights. “

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) defended the planned exit restrictions as “proportionate”. “That helped everywhere. This has been done in many countries around the world. And it has brought the incidence values ​​down, ”said the finance minister in the ARD“ Morgenmagazin ”. “That is why this is a measure that is part of the many others. And it is also proportionate. ”The criticism of the measures has already been“ discussed a thousand times in the federal states ”. He is confident that the law will be passed “with very clever fine-tuning”.

Merkel’s Corona emergency brake: First country is planning its own lockdown – doctors warn: “Has not happened yet”

The process * initiated by Merkel last week is too slow for the federal states, but also for experts. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) said on Thursday on the TV broadcaster Welt that her state was already discussing a “hard lockdown” and would “not be able to wait for the federal law”. It was “unreasonable” that negotiations in the federal government should now take place for 14 days. “We now need decisions quickly,” said Schwesig. The necessary measures also included exit restrictions.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder * (CSU) has also announced at least additional steps. “We consider it right that this emergency brake should be firmly anchored at the federal level. But that alone will not help, we have to think more carefully, “said the CSU boss on Wednesday. What is needed is, for example, “a more modern and flexible vaccination concept in order to increase speed by reducing bureaucracy and, above all, to make it more flexible”. The coalition partner Free Voters has meanwhile announced a lawsuit.

All of this takes too long for medical professionals. The former president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Uwe Janssens, turned to politics in the Phoenix broadcaster: “It’s five past twelve, you have to act now, a strategy must now be pursued nationwide uniformly applies. ”If the measures decided weeks ago had been implemented across the board, the current development could have been weakened with a sharp increase in the number of infections. Karagiannidis said that intensive care physicians are used to death – “but nothing like it has ever happened before.” (fn with material from dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

