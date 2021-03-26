The Chancellor has withdrawn the agreed Easter rest in a briefly convened switch with the Prime Ministers of the federal states. The other resolutions remain in effect.

Berlin – On Monday, at the Corona summit of the federal and state governments, an Easter rest was decided. To combat the pandemic, public, economic and private life in Germany should be shut down. After massive criticism, the Chancellor decided to stop the federal-state decision on the so-called Easter rest. To mirror-Information, the Chancellor described the Easter rest as her mistake: “If possible, it has to be corrected in good time. I think that is still possible. ”She now wants to ask forgiveness from the people in the country. Angela Merkel makes an official statement at 12.30 p.m.

The Chancellor informed the Prime Minister of her decision in the first few sentences of the switchboard, such as the German press agency learned from several participants. You have thanked for the short-term readiness for another round. She then stated that she had decided in the morning not to initiate the regulations on Easter rest, but to stop them. Above all, there was criticism because after the hours of corona consultations on Tuesday night, the implementation of central resolutions was still open.

Corona Easter lockdown falls: Prime Ministers of the CDU and CSU support the Chancellor

From the Prime Minister: inside the Union she got in the switch, after mirror-Information, support. Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) made clear words: “We all bear the responsibility, not just the Chancellor.” Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is behind dpa-Information also behind the Chancellor’s decision to stop the planned Easter lockdown. “I have personal respect for the Chancellor’s statement. In the end, it is better to clear it up now if it is not legally possible, ”he said on Wednesday, according to participants at the short-term switching of the federal and state governments. Ultimately, the procedures are “also part of the problem”. Markus Söder also pointed out that the responsible ministries had been asked on the night of the Prime Minister’s Conference whether the implementation of the so-called Easter rest was legally possible at all.

Corona: Federal Transport Minister Scheuer warned of supply gaps and bottlenecks in Germany’s supermarkets

The Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) also had breakfast in the morning after the cabinet picture-Information warned of a difficult situation over Easter in supermarkets and drug stores. In a switch on Wednesday morning with the Ministry of Transport and all the bosses of the most important discounters in Germany, there should have been a lot of concern. The discounters have warned that, above all, perishable products such as fruit, vegetables and meat that are delivered through the logistics chain on Thursday can no longer be sold on Saturday.(dp / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Christoph Soeder / dpa