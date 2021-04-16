The Bundestag voted on the reorganization of the Infection Protection Act. Lanz wanted to know: What does the entry into force mean for citizens?

Hamburg – In his introduction, Markus Lanz takes apart the word that the program should be about and makes it clear how critical he is of the government’s plans. “Curfews” or “exit restrictions” have been taboo terms so far, as politicians know how difficult it is legally to deprive citizens of their freedom of movement. Now the attitude has changed. But is the argument to ensure pandemic control really scientifically sound? Lanz asked his guests that.

Nobody in the group is enthusiastic about the plans for the emergency brake. “The word should be banned,” demands aerosol expert Dr. Gerhard Scheuch, “because it suggests that it is dangerous outside, but the real danger is inside!” Most infections take place almost exclusively indoors.

“Markus Lanz” – these guests discussed with:

Michael Müller (SPD) – Governing Mayor of Berlin

Governing Mayor of Berlin Helene Bubrowski – “FAZ” journalist

“FAZ” journalist Ferdinand von Schirach – Bestselling author

Bestselling author Dr. Gerhard Scheuch – Former President of the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM)

Berlin’s Prime Minister Michael Müller is also positioning himself as a further opponent of curfews and makes it clear: As long as the states are not forced to do so by federal law, there will be no curfews in Berlin. They are a “tough encroachment on fundamental rights” that is difficult to justify.

Ferdinand von Schirach sharply criticizes the curfew: Cuts people’s basic rights

Lanz sums up the situation: “The people refuse. People no longer follow the path. The people are sore now. ”Journalist Helene Bubrowski notes:“ You can’t go out after 9 p.m., you can’t go around the block – unless you happen to have a dog – people don’t understand that. ” Rules have to be made that will bring about what you want to achieve.

Ferdinand von Schirach, who was invited to the show to present his latest book or his manifesto “Everyone” on EU legal reform, sees the problem of curfews as far greater: it is currently “the toughest restriction on fundamental rights since the existence of the Federal Republic” up for debate, according to the author. And that solely on the basis of an incidence value of 100. Schirach admonishing: “This is highly manipulative and vulnerable. I cannot say that I am curtailing people’s basic rights because of this one value! ”Müller also looks worried. Schirach continues: “This stupid incidence as the only value – that makes no sense. You can’t go along with it like that! ”

Aerosol expert at Lanz: 99.9 percent of corona infections take place indoors

Schirach criticized Lauterbach’s reaction to the demands of the aerosol researchers, who had called for a departure from the curfew policy. Keyword for biochemist Dr. Scheuch, one of the signatories of the paper. Studies have shown that a veritable 99.9 percent of corona infections take place indoors, according to the expert. Aerosol clouds that spread through normal breathing, i.e. even without speaking or singing, could potentially float in the air for days, especially if there is no ventilation.

Scheuch put his finger in the wound: Currently, there are mainly “people from very difficult economic circumstances” in the intensive care units. It can be assumed that they were infected in narrow apartments, suspects Scheuch.

Lanz wanted to know which methods are more effective than curfews. Scheuch counts: If in closed rooms then briefly and with only a few people. Air purification devices are effective – the city of Berlin has already equipped schools with 7,000 of these filter machines.

Schirach calls for EU legal reforms: climate protection would then be enforceable for everyone

Ferdinand von Schirach vividly explained how much the pandemic reveals the structural problems. Lanz praised the “unbelievable clarity” of the slim little book about a possible extension of six basic rights in Europe, they should be more closely adapted to our times, according to Schirach. “The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union knew nothing about the problems of our time,” said the author and lawyer. Important basic rights such as digital self-determination, protection of the environment or the right to truth about statements by public officials were missing.

The journalist Helene Bubrowski was critical of the writer’s demands. There are a large number of constitutions in the EU and in the nation states that have long been sufficient. “We are not lacking in legal foundations” – what falls by the wayside is that many people do not dare to exercise these rights or to enforce them – because the journey is often difficult and often expensive.

Ferdinand von Schirach replied that the Charter of Fundamental Rights, like the Climate Protection Act, are state goals, but not everyone can enforce. Legal reform would change that.

Conclusion of the “Markus Lanz” talk

Lots of late-night mind games – some of them philosophical in nature. The talk was not always targeted and therefore seemed a little excessive, almost soporific at times. In addition, there were many clips where the audience asked: What was the topic again? The talk didn’t bring anything new.