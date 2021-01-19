At the Corona summit on Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister will decide to extend the lockdown. First details leaked.

Update from January 19, 6.41 a.m .: So from 2 p.m. it’s that time again: Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 prime ministers turn off for the next Corona summit together. The extension of the current one seems fairly clear Lockdowns in Germany. To what extent it will be sharpened again remains to be seen. They are talking about increased home office obligations, FFP2 mask requirements as in Bavaria or possibly night curfews. Some prime ministers have announced press statements for 6 p.m. Let’s see how long the negotiations will take place this Tuesday.

On Monday evening a Expert hearing instead of. According to mirror-Information warned many scientists against a mere extension, instead a tough lockdown here. Especially those Virus mutationsthat should spread much faster, buzz in the back of the head.

Corona lockdown: extension and tightening in discussion – survey among Germans

The Medical Association of the Marburger Bund urges another renewal the lockdown in order to avert severe corona cases not only in intensive care units. The chairwoman Susanne Johna told the German Press Agency: “The current contact restrictions seem to be more and more effective.” The chosen path should therefore continue to be followed until the number of infections can be controlled again. “We still urgently need relief in the clinics.”

Meanwhile, a clear majority of Germans support one Extension of the corona lockdown beyond January 31st. In a survey of the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German press agency, 40 percent even spoke in favor of tightening the existing measures to curb the Corona pandemic a further 21 percent are in favor of maintaining the previous restrictions. Only 13 percent called for an end to the lockdown and 17 percent for an easing. Eight percent did not provide any information.

Before the Corona summit with Merkel: Expert council from NRW writes and calls for rethinking

Update from January 18, 10:01 p.m.: Before the federal-state meeting on Tuesday, the federal government is faced with criticism. The Corona Expert Council from North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister and designated CDU boss Armin Laschet choose clear words in the direction Angela Merkel & Co. In a three-page letter, scientists ask for the virologist Hendrik Streek a rethinking of the applicable regulations.

The second sentence of the paper immediately comes up with the accusation that the previous measures had “not brought the success desired by politicians.” Even if the number of infections had fallen, “the general, preventive strategy of the Lockdowns the vulnerable groups – people in old people’s and nursing homes as well as older people – were not given sufficient help. ”

Armin Laschet (r) trusts the “Expert Council Corona” in North Rhine-Westphalia. Among other things, he is advised by the Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck (l). (Archive photo) © Federico Gambarini / dpa

Before Corona summit: criticism of the government – “neither factual nor expedient”

Because, in addition, “many economic existences” are faced with “hopelessness”, politics “runs the risk of no longer reaching and convincing the population as a whole.” The mediation of the measures is too “unspecific” and therefore “neither factual nor in terms of perspective targeting the social mood. “

Therefore, one now has to stop “merely reacting to current developments depending on the situation.” This requires “the strength not to present one’s own actions as having no alternative, but to convey it as a selection from a range of different options based on time.”

In the letter, the experts also criticize the current state of research and complain about a lack of knowledge: “It is astonishing and unacceptable that about the places of infection and the dynamics of epidemiological events since Lockdown is still too little known in spring 2020. “

“Looking at the future normality to be described” would ultimately lead to “significant questions”. Specifically: “How do we design it Lockdown for the next few months, especially taking into account the collateral effects that are intensifying in existential worries, by the way by no means only economic? How and under what conditions do we organize the process of successive opening? How do we prevent a third phase of high risk ahead of us Lockdown? ”Questions that the prime ministers could deal with on Tuesday.

Merkel’s Corona Summit: Is the Mega Lockdown Coming? Experts demand a clear line – “no half measures”

First report from January 18, 2021:

Berlin – The Corona lockdown is likely to be extended. So much is already before Corona summit by Chancellor Angela Merkel* (CDU) and the Prime Minister leaked. And that despite the number of new infections reported in the wake of the tough Lockdowns since December finally slowly sinking, the situation on the Germans Intensive care units slightly relaxed. But looking at the coronavirus mutation in England stirs up a deep-seated, only seemingly forgotten fear in many: The tragic images from Bergamo in spring 2020.

“We have a significant risk – that is the risk of mutation“, Said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday in the federal press conference, one day before Corona summit. In other countries, the infection curves have risen abruptly. The virus variant B.1.1.7. is apparently many times more contagious than the original Sars-CoV-2 variant.

Merkel’s Corona summit: RKI reported 7141 new infections within 24 hours on Monday

7141 new infections reported this Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Monday. Comparably little if you consider the almost 30,000 New infections thinks in 24 hours in December. But the comparison to the sad peak values ​​alone is not enough to assess the situation as relaxed. The RKI denotes that Infection process and the risk of risk continues to be “very high”, as stated in the Management report of the institute of Monday, January 18, is called. The 7-day incidence on Monday is 134 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The 7-day R-value is 0.89.

Before Merkel’s Corona summit: Markus Söder announces lockdown extension until mid-February

Already before Merkel’s Corona summit with the Prime Minister are further decisive ones activities in conversation. Of Ultra lockdown is the talk. Schools and daycare centers could be closed completely, Curfews tightened – and that too Contact restrictions could possibly be sharpened. Also one Home office prompt an enterprise is probably under discussion. Such tightening are based on the current infection situation alone politically hardly justifiable. But the look after Great Britain and Ireland frightened. The risk posed by the mutation is included in the decisions. Chancellor Angela Merkel recently spoke of a possible tenfold * in incidence by Easter – experts rated this horror scenario as realistic.

“Anyone who loosens up overnight now risks skyrocketing the numbers – Ireland has seen it tragically,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder in conversation with the Munich Mercury* on Monday. The Lockdown will up in the middle of February extended, he announced at the same time. Again, Söder * wants to plead for an implementation of the strict Bavarian rules such as curfew, FFP2 mask requirement and radius of movement in the other federal states.

Corona summit: Merkel’s crisis management under criticism – experts clearly demand a decision

At least in terms of that Extension of the lockdown one seems to be the day before Merkel’s Corona summit Some. Support can also be heard from experts – but with one Point of criticism: “It makes no sense here to do things by halves because that unnecessarily prolongs the lockdown,” says Viola Priesemann, physicist and research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization.

The researcher pleaded before the Bund-Länder consultations to the corona*-Course on Monday in the Corona special committee of the state parliament in Hanover for a short but hard lockdown. In neighboring countries such as France, Belgium and Austria, it was possible to sustainably reduce the number of cases. Politicians must now make a clear decision. A compromise in the measures does not help.

Merkel’s Corona summit: virologist Streeck criticizes contact restrictions in the open air

Critic of the crisis management of the federal and state governments is in the Corona special session also the Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck. He urgently advised the development of a better database Corona epidemic. In the majority, one does not know where people were infected, whether certain professions may be particularly affected, how well hygiene concepts work and to what extent Infection process is still controllable. There was no guideline or long-term management of the epidemic. “Numbers games and threatening predictions don’t help.”

Both Priesemann and Streeck criticized the Contact restrictions under open sky. There, if distance rules are observed, the risk of infection is 20 times lower, said Priesemann. The negative consequence of the restriction is that people then meet in secret at home, where usually no masks are worn, said Streeck.