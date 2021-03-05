The Corona summit on Wednesday was tough struggle. And yet: The criticism of the resolutions is sometimes devastating. Both warners and open friends are appalled.

Update from March 4th, 5:15 p.m .: He came into the center of criticism at yesterday’s Corona summit: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. The discussion about the corona tests in Germany rocked so high that Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her minister. From the side of the SPD, there is now again sharp criticism.

“The latest breakdown by Health Minister Spahn could delay the implementation of the plans by weeks because he has neglected the procurement of rapid tests and the development of a test strategy necessary for the success of the overall strategy,” said SPD chairmen Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter- Borjans according to the German press agency. The party accuses Spahn of being responsible for the delayed area-wide use of corona tests in the Federal Republic. According to the Ministry of Health, there are enough rapid corona tests on the market, 150 million are on call for federal states and municipalities.

Criticism of the result of the Corona summit: Both warners and open-minded friends are horrified

First report from March 4th, 12.15 p.m .: Berlin – It took well over eight hours – shortly before midnight, the triumvirate around Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) finally announced the long-awaited step-by-step plan out of lockdown on Wednesday. A breakthrough? Merkel’s confidante and head of the Chancellery Helge Braun (CDU) defended the steps as “absolutely responsible”.

But there is no lack of criticism. Reactions to the resolutions, some of which were horrified, came from the opposition, medical professionals, business and local authorities. Noteworthy: both warners and opening friends expressed themselves horrified.

Merkel plan out of lockdown: Lauterbach and doctors warn of “third wave” – opening only intermezzo?

On the part of the open-minded, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach quickly spoke up. “The most likely scenario is that with this decision, the 3rd wave will start slowly. It may even be that the appointment shopping and outdoor catering starts briefly, ”he tweeted. However, due to the incidence, the “intermezzo” will end by the beginning of April at the latest. The way until then will “cost” thousands of Covid cases and also bring little to the economy.

“I expect that we will see a significant increase in the number of new infections due to the opening scenarios that have been decided – and then also more intensive care patients with Covid-19,” said the President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Gernot Marx. . “The concern is that we will slip into a third wave,” he explained in an interview with the dpa.

Criticism of Corona resolutions: Spahn collects broadside in the Bundestag, Kubicki warns of “vicious circle”

There was a lot going on in the Bundestag on Thursday morning. There it was decided to continue the “pandemic situation” – the opposition expressed harsh criticism of the summit resolutions, but also of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), who spoke for the government in plenary. The Bavarian Green MP Manuela Rottmann accused Spahn of speaking “in sedating boredom” and of concealing his own lack of plan with the word “togetherness”.

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) had already pulled the leather violently in the media. “No sensible rapid test management, no vaccination management, no alternative to the simple closure of entire industries – after more than a year of pandemic. With this policy, this federal government is doing massive damage to Germany’s reputation in the world, ”said Kubicki Rheinische Post. “It’s a vicious circle: the longer this lockdown lasts, the more obvious the ineptitude of this government becomes. At the same time, this inability extends the lockdown, ”said the Bundestag Vice President.

Merkel’s Corona summit and the reactions: “Confusing” and “complicated” – Greens and the district skeptical

The counties also raised concerns about the results of the summit. The rules are “very complicated”, and he does not know “whether this can be understood well in the population,” said district council president Reinhard Sager to the newspapers of the Funke media group on Thursday. Incomprehensible rules would have to be “put to the test in the interests of widespread acceptance of the measures” – a rather complex visualization of the summit plans had already attracted attention on Wednesday. The district assembly in Baden-Württemberg also warned of “alternative traffic” when openings at the district level.

Annalena Baerbock, head of the Greens, found the measures decided at the Corona summit “more than confusing”. Areas would be reopened without any tests being planned. Baerbock explained in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” that a test strategy should actually have been developed before Christmas: “It’s the very highest railway. We can’t always just run on the principle of hope. ”A“ test fiasco ”also saw FDP parliamentary deputy Michael Theurer dawn. “The fact that it will apparently take a few more weeks before rapid tests are available in sufficient numbers across the board borders on the refusal to work by Ministers Spahn and Altmaier,” he complained.

Corona summit: further lockdown in Germany – trade association sees “catastrophe” dawning

The retail sector in Germany finally saw itself crushed by the summit resolutions. The results are a “catastrophe”, declared the German Trade Association (HDE) on Thursday. In fact, the lockdown for the vast majority of non-grocery retailers will be extended until the end of March and there is a risk of a further ten billion euros in sales losses, warned HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth. The dealers could “not even come close to saving” concepts for collecting previously ordered goods. (fn with material from dpa and AFP)

List of rubric lists: © imago / political moments