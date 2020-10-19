Angela Merkel hoped for a breakthrough with the Prime Minister. But the Bundestag is also busy with other things. There are even reminders from the Union.

At a meeting in the Chancellery on Wednesday, some decisions were left open.

Meanwhile, the Bundestag is increasingly criticizing the way the federal and state governments work in the corona pandemic.

The opposition is outraged by plans from the Ministry of Health, among other things – but the SPD and Union are also calling for a change of course.

Berlin / Munich – It was a moment that could – and probably should – cause concern in Germany. And presumably rightly so: As Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) When she stepped in front of the cameras late Wednesday evening, she expressed concern. The increase in the number of infections must be stopped, she said: “Otherwise it will not end well.”

The infection has not yet been stopped. Just as little as the breakthrough in that Round with the prime ministers succeeded. But while Merkel on the weekend in her traditional Podcast Added a warning, there are other concerns in the Bundestag: The opposition and the government are not calling for a new federal-state agreement at the highest level. But the involvement of Parliament.

There is no shortage of drastic reminders – the Chancellor, too Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) are sometimes heavily criticized. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) a legislative plan could be flying around the ears.

Merkel’s Corona policy under fire: “If the Chancellor …” – Brinkhaus also wants to change course

FDP leader Christian Lindner on Sunday, for example, Merkel’s haunting words in the podcast were the occasion for a fundamental scolding. “If the Chancellor sees such a drama, she must immediately submit a government statement,” he said in the Picture on sunday. “A podcast does not replace the debate in the Bundestag when it comes to fundamental rights.”

Remarkable: There has also been displeasure in the governing parties for days. The willingness of citizens to be necessary Comply with corona rulescan only be retained “if the measures decided are transparent and comprehensible”, he said Parliamentary managing director of the SPD, Carsten Schneider, of the Süddeutsche Zeitung. For this “a public and comprehensible debate in the Bundestag is necessary”.

And even Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus – who once surprisingly took over the post from Merkel’s confidante Volker Kauder (CDU) – wants parliament to have a stronger say again. Although he wants that Bundestag not let decide on specific corona rules, as he did Daily mirror on Sunday explained. “But the Bundestag is the place where you have to create the legal basis, justify yourself for these measures and explain them.” again deprived of authority can. Political scientist Wolfgang Merkel recently issued a clear warning.

Corona criticism: special right for Spahn in urgent proceedings? FDP warns of “frenzy of powers of authority”

Such powers are also at issue in Spahn’s case. On Friday it became known that the Ministry of Health in the Urgent procedure the Extend special rights for Spahn beyond March 2021 and want to expand. The new version of the Infection Protection Act would make it possible for Spahn to issue ordinances on his own initiative, insofar as this “is necessary to protect the population from the risk of serious communicable diseases”.

The SPD has already announced resistance. And also the opposition is outraged in large parts. “The health minister does not seem to have understood the lesson from the recent court rulings,” said FDP parliamentary group Vice Stephan Thomae the agency AFP. “Ministers and state governments are not the better legislators,” he stressed. “In the frenzy of the authorization authorizations, many of the legitimate interests of employees and entrepreneurs, parents and volunteers fell under the table of the ministerial bureaucracy.”

Merkel, Söder and Spahn in the criticism: Greens see grave grievance – leftists poke at “Zuchtmeister Söder”

The Green MP Franziska Brantner said the Deutschlandfunk, Spahn’s suggestions, “To expand his competencies even further in the corona crisis, I really don’t find them acceptable either. “We have to ensure that we have more debate in parliaments about these measures,” she emphasized, adding: “It cannot be that in the end only the 16 MPs with the Chancellor decide everything.”

Your Group colleague Britta Haßelmann tweeted that the Union and the SPD had resigned themselves “far too long” to the “weight” of the Prime Minister’s Conference.

For far too long, the Union and the SPD have come to terms with the fact that the Prime Minister’s Conference has such weight. With all due respect for the prime ministers: advice, weighing, decision-making and control belong in parliament. https://t.co/QC0xD5DVKd – Britta Haßelmann (@BriHasselmann) October 18, 2020

Before that, the left had verbally opposed the action. “It is high time for the democratic legitimation of the corona policy,” said Parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch the Editorial network Germany. “Too much is proclaimed and hardly anything is justified.” That has to change. Bartsch also shot violently in the direction Söder. “A prime minister acts like a disciplinarian – with new suggestions every day,” he said. “Before Mr Söder Germany makes regulations, may he get the situation in Bavaria under control.”

Corona in Germany: Has the federal government slept through the summer? – “Instruments of the 19th century” in use

There was also criticism at the weekend of the substantive approach of the federal and state governments in the corona crisis. The Baden-Württemberg FDP state chairman Michael Theurer accused them of wasting valuable time. Those responsible had had time for uniform regulations since April, said Theurer on Saturday in Friedrichshafen.

“Where is the standardized travel return management, where is the holistic test strategy, where are the push messages, where people are notified of test results?” Instead, you always return to the 19th century instruments back like pen, paper and quarantine. Such a policy must be stopped. Brantner missed European coordination: “For example, we still don’t have one European bed register. Now is the time to build it up. “ Bavaria and Saxony had recently offered the Czech Republic pandemic aid – but it was not automatic. (dpa / fn / AFP)