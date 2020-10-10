Angela Merkel expects up to 20,000 new corona infections in Germany – per day. Hendrik Streeck thinks this is plausible – but classifies the forecast decisively.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : Virologist Hendrik Streeck expects a lot Corona infections in the following months.

expects a lot in the following months. The medic confirms the gloomy Covid-19 forecast from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) .

from . Stretch put into perspective, however, with a view to the expected high Corona infection numbers in Germany.

Munich / Berlin – The cold months are noticeably emerging Germany too, and politics paints an equally soberly cold one Coronavirus scenario for the Federal Republic.

Coronavirus in Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel expects 19,200 new infections every day

“I am expressly concerned about the situation in Berlin. I’m afraid that’s on the verge of no longer controllability, ”said for example Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) before a cabinet meeting of his government in Munich. And thus around 560 kilometers south of the capital.

It was recently made public that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) nationwide even with until Christmas 19,200 new coronavirus infections calculate daily. This rather gloomy forecast has now been confirmed Virologist Hendrik Streeck – and relativized at the same time.

Hendrik Streeck: Virologist can imagine 20,000 new corona infections daily in Germany

It is likely that the number of infections will “go up massively,” said the director of the Institute for Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn in a ARD-Extra shipment from Monday (October 5th) – but continued: “20,000 new infections per day, that sounds like an apocalypse at first. These are huge numbers. But basically that shouldn’t scare us. Because a mild course or a course without symptoms does not contribute so much to the infection process. “

We have to find our way out of this permanent alarmism and find pragmatic solutions- https://t.co/o7Pkh0JhSy – Hendrik Streeck (@hendrikstreeck) September 17, 2020

What Stretch mean? “The infection figures only say something to a limited extent because only a small proportion really need medical care,” the scientist continued. Means: Less Covid-19 infected have to go to hospitals or even to the intensive care unit on ventilators.

Corona pandemic in Germany: 447 coronavirus patients are in intensive care units

According to the daily report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from Berlin as of Monday, October 6th, 447 corona patients in German intensive care units. Compared to the previous day, the number of inpatients increased Coronavirus patients across the country at 23. According to this, 210 patients had to be ventilated.

As the RKI As recently stated repeatedly, the infected are getting younger and younger and the course of the infections is therefore less severe. Or symptoms are not noticed at all.

In summary: it’s up to the expert Stretch, are the forecasts of Chancellor Merkel correct – the virologist avoids a supposed horror scenario nevertheless vehemently. (pm)

List of rubric lists: © Federico Gambarini / dpa