ofRichard Strobl shut down

Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to use the Corona emergency brake to ensure uniform nationwide rules. But there is massive resistance – especially against the curfew.

In the fight against the Corona * pandemic, Angela Merkel is now relying on a nationwide uniform emergency braking law. But the law is controversial. There is also criticism from within our own ranks.

The planned curfew in particular is causing discussions.

Even in the run-up to the meeting, a tightening of school openings seems to be discussed.

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Merkel’s Corona emergency brake: is there a threat of tightening school closings before the decision is made?

Update from April 18, 4:18 p.m.: Open schools or not? The emergency brake regulation also has an impact on this question. In many parts of Baden-Württemberg, for example, the Corona emergency brake is currently stopping the school openings planned for next Monday (April 19) for all children and adolescents. In 11 of 44 urban and rural districts alone, schools will largely remain closed because they have either been three days above the incidence of 200 or are about to do so. In corona hotspots with recently over 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants: inside a week there should only be distance learning. This regulation could now be tightened even further.

Because although the emergency brake has not yet been decided by the Federal Council and the Bundestag, the area of ​​schools could already be tightened. According to a draft of the Union, schools should not only close from the previously applicable seven-day incidence of 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. According to information from Reuters, the Union insisted on this from coalition circles. This was preceded by criticism from experts that a closure from an incidence of 200 or more would be too late.

Criticism of Merkel’s Corona emergency brake does not stop: SPD parliamentary group leader calls for sports opportunities for children

Update from April 18, 11 a.m .: The criticism of the government’s new federal emergency brake continues. And it also comes from the grand coalition. Rolf Mützenich railed against the curfew. “It must be possible for adults to stretch their legs despite all the restrictions,” explains the SPD parliamentary group leader in the Picture on sunday. He also demands: “Children must be able to play sports in small groups. Especially since we know from experts that the risk of infection outside is many times lower than in closed rooms. “

However, the party is fundamentally behind the new Infection Protection Act, because it is now “important that we do not give up on the last few meters and continue to adhere to the rules”. Since the resolutions of the Prime Minister’s Conference had not been implemented, it would be “necessary for the federal government to intervene and ensure largely nationwide uniformity”.

Mützenich also used the opportunity to criticize the Union, which has got stuck in the dispute over the candidacy for chancellor. “It is really frightening what our coalition partner is up to,” complains the social democrat: “Day after day, the CDU and CSU frivolously mess around with their internal dispute over power and vanity instead of worrying about the important things.” Therefore, he urges the Union faction to do so on “that she puts her priority on fighting the pandemic and that the law passes with us in the coming week”.

Merkel’s Corona emergency brake under fire: Chancellor urges you to hurry

First report from April 18th:

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the members of the Bundestag on Friday with haunting words. She called for a hurry: “Every day earlier that the emergency brake is applied nationwide is a day won.” But the planned law continues to cause heated discussions. The curfew in particular causes displeasure.

A heated exchange of blows about the planned Corona emergency brake raged in the Bundestag on Friday. Merkel spoke of bottlenecks in intensive care units, for example in Cologne, Bremen and Berlin. But it is not yet clear whether the law in its current form will really come into force. The law is to be passed in the Bundestag on Wednesday. Shortly afterwards, the Federal Council is to cast its vote.

The AfD and the Left have signaled a general rejection of the federal plans. The FDP believes that nationwide action is necessary, but still threatens a constitutional complaint because of the planned exit restrictions from 9 p.m. And the planned school closings from an incidence of 200 are also causing discussions. For many, such as Green Party leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt, this limit comes too late.

Merkel’s Corona emergency brake: Altmaier defends curfew with a drastic forecast

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier has meanwhile clearly spoken out in favor of the consistent application of the planned curfews. This was “a signal for the drama of the situation,” he said Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. “Everywhere in the world where a wave of infections has been successfully broken, this has been achieved with the instrument of a hard lockdown *,” continues Altmaier. In his opinion, the alternative would be “the complete overload of the health system, with tens of thousands of additional deaths”.

With the law, there should be nationwide regulations for corona measures in the future. If the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in a city or a district exceeds 100 on three consecutive days, shops have to be closed and exit restrictions apply from 9 p.m. Schools should no longer be allowed to offer face-to-face classes with a value of 200 or more. So far, such measures have been the responsibility of the federal states. The Federal Government initiated the renewed amendment to the Infection Protection Act as a result of the failure of the so-called Easter rest period.

Merkel’s Corona emergency brake: the current schedule

The debates continue for the time being. The current schedule for the emergency brake:

Monday : The SPD parliamentary group will be discussing the new Infection Protection Act at a special meeting from 11.30 a.m. The Social Democrats want to relax the night curfew. Individual walks and “individual sports” such as jogging should still be allowed after 9 p.m. At the Union, the executive group committee (2 p.m.) and the entire group committee (4 p.m.) meet.

In the afternoon at 2 p.m., the health committee will hold a special meeting on the federal government’s draft law – it could already decide on changes.

: The SPD parliamentary group will be discussing the new Infection Protection Act at a special meeting from 11.30 a.m. The Social Democrats want to relax the night curfew. Individual walks and “individual sports” such as jogging should still be allowed after 9 p.m. At the Union, the executive group committee (2 p.m.) and the entire group committee (4 p.m.) meet. In the afternoon at 2 p.m., the health committee will hold a special meeting on the federal government’s draft law – it could already decide on changes. Tuesday : The SPD parliamentary group will meet again at 2 p.m., the Union parliamentary group at 3 p.m.

: The SPD parliamentary group will meet again at 2 p.m., the Union parliamentary group at 3 p.m. Wednesday : The Bundestag starts the final deliberations at 11 a.m. as part of the second and third reading. The result should be known in the early afternoon. The bill is passed if it receives a simple majority of the votes.

: The Bundestag starts the final deliberations at 11 a.m. as part of the second and third reading. The result should be known in the early afternoon. The bill is passed if it receives a simple majority of the votes. Thursday : The Federal Council is expected to have a special session at 11 a.m. The heads of government are likely to set out in a debate what they think of the new regulation – there is certainly criticism in the countries. However, the state chamber does not have to actively agree. Since the federal government presented the emergency brake as an objection law, the meeting only asks whether the mediation committee is called or an objection is lodged. For this to happen, a majority in the regional chamber would have to vote in favor – which is not to be expected.

: The Federal Council is expected to have a special session at 11 a.m. The heads of government are likely to set out in a debate what they think of the new regulation – there is certainly criticism in the countries. However, the state chamber does not have to actively agree. Since the federal government presented the emergency brake as an objection law, the meeting only asks whether the mediation committee is called or an objection is lodged. For this to happen, a majority in the regional chamber would have to vote in favor – which is not to be expected. Once the law has passed the Federal Council, it is forwarded to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has to issue it. To Monday April 26th, it should then come into force.

(rjs / afp / dpa) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa