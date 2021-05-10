ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Corona economic aid reaches a spectacular subtotal in Germany. Peter Altmaier, confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel, also has good news.

Munich / Berlin – “Since March 2020, around 100 billion euros have flowed in corona economic aid to date.” Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said this Monday (May 10) about the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

The confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) gave a remarkable update on the state aid in the Covid 19 crisis. According to his ministry, aid totaling 99.97 billion euros was approved up to and including Monday, as well as around 30 billion euros in short-time work benefits.

To classify: The November, December and bridging aid around the turn of the year, the emergency aid in spring 2020, KfW loans – all of these items fall under the economic aid of the German state in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will have regained our old strengths by 2022 at the latest.”

These went to the catering trade, which was closed in the second lockdown, for example in Bavaria from the beginning of November to mid-May, or the retail trade, which was also badly affected by the closings.

According to the ministry, the largest share is accounted for by KfW loans with around 50.5 billion euros, while grants for bridging aid, for example, have so far been disbursed around 36 billion euros. A real challenge for the German economy – and the taxpayers in the Federal Republic. But: Government member Altmaier also had good news ready, in times when Germany is also making progress with corona vaccinations.

Corona economic aid in Germany: Federal government expects stabilization in 2022

The economic aid would help “to turn the trend this year,” said the 62-year-old from Saarland, referring to the German economy: “We will have regained our old strengths by 2022 at the latest.” economic growth of 3.5 percent.

Like Altmaier loudly German Press Agency (dpa) declared that the aid had “stabilized the economy in difficult times”, secured jobs and preserved the substance of the economy. Since mid-May, easing of the corona crisis in Germany has been in force, which should stabilize industries such as the catering trade again. (pm)